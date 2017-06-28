Budget signed into law, but uncertainty looms from DC - VTDigger

Flanked by lawmakers, community leaders and members of his administration on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill containing the state budget for the next fiscal year.

“And now the moment we’ve been waiting for. For like a month, month and a half,” he said, to laughter, moments before he put pen to paper on the 220-page bill.

With his signature, the governor officially resolved a monthslong controversy that dragged the end of the session out and led Scott to veto the state budget lawmakers initially passed in May.

However, uncertainty about the state’s finances in the next fiscal year, which begins Saturday, continues to loom because of potentially substantial cuts to federal funding streams.

The signing ceremony in the Statehouse Wednesday lacked any hint of the acrimony evident late in the legislative session, which ended nearly two months ago with Scott and legislative leaders at a stalemate over collecting savings from teachers’ health care benefits.

The bill the governor signed, H.542, was the second budget bill to pass both chambers this year. The first, H.518, Scott vetoed along with an education finance bill, because lawmakers did not include a model for seeking savings from teachers’ health care plans that satisfied him.

Lawmakers returned to Montpelier last week for a one-day special session and passed a compromise on the issue, negotiated between the administration and legislative leaders. The final single bill includes the state budget for fiscal year 2018, the property tax rate, and the compromised model for teachers’ health care benefits.

As Scott sat to put his signature on the bill, he joked with Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, and Rep. Kitty Toll, D-Danville, the chairs of the legislative appropriations committees.

“They’re both signing pens. Neither one is a veto pen,” he said to Kitchel and Toll, who each received one of the pens he used to sign the bill.

Neither Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, nor House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, attended the bill signing.

Scott, lawmakers and a slew of leaders of a variety of organizations sang the praises of the budget, which, despite the turmoil at the end of the session, had garnered unprecedented, near-unanimous support from legislators.

Including all funding sources, the budget totals $5.83 billion, growing 1.3 percent over the previous fiscal year. The total contribution of all state funding in the budget is $2.48 billion, an increase of just 0.7 percent over the previous year.

At the beginning of the year, Scott set parameters for lawmakers: to get his signature, any budget could not include an increase in taxes or fees.

The Legislature, led by Democrats, complied with the parameters, often citing the specter of possible severe cuts to federal funding as a reason to leave Vermont’s tax capacity untouched this year.

Scott celebrated the lack of a revenue hike in the budget, and said he believes the bill represents “real progress and a shift in thinking.”

“I truly, truly believe we achieved something monumental,” Scott said.

He said he is “hopeful” that with the investments in the budget, state revenues will grow in the next year.

Scott and others celebrated the inclusion of a $35 million bond to support affordable housing in the budget.

Gus Seelig, of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, said the bond will allow the state to double its efforts to produce and redevelop housing over the next several years.

Toll and Kitchel both celebrated a wide range of policies and investments included in the bill, and said the Legislature went through a very inclusive process to develop the budget.

The bill increases by $3 million the state appropriation to the Vermont State College system, which has struggled in recent years, and infuses the child care system with $2.5 million in new funding.

Many also celebrated the $8.4 million designated to increase salaries for workers in Vermont’s network of non-governmental agencies, which provide mental health services.

The budget directs the state to find $5 million in administrative cuts across state government.

But even now that the bill has been signed, there looms uncertainty for state finances in the months ahead.

In July, Scott and the chairs of the four legislative money committees will be back in Montpelier to consider how well revenue collections in the current year performed and to decide whether projections need to be adjusted looking forward.

The bigger challenge for Vermont’s budget could come in a few months, depending on what funding package Congress passes later this year. A budget outline released by President Donald Trump’s administration in May proposed deep cuts to many programs Vermont uses.

Cuts at the federal level could have a “detrimental effect” on Vermont, he said.

“The reality is we rely so heavily on federal funds in our budget that even a small change could have a drastic effect on us,” Scott said.

Asked if he would consider revenue increases to mitigate cuts at the federal level, he said the details would need to come out.

“We’ll have to address that when it comes,” he said.