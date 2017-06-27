 

Shelburne awarded ecosystem restoration grant

Jun. 27, 2017, 11:36 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Town of Shelburne
June 26, 2017

Contacts:
Chris Robinson
985-3700
[email protected]

Ann Janda
264-5031
[email protected]

Shelburne Awarded Ecosystem Restoration Grant to Complete Brook Lane Stormwater Mitigation Project and Decrease Stormwater Impacts to the Munroe Brook Watershed

Shelburne (VT) – The Town of Shelburne has been awarded a Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VTDEC), Ecosystem Restoration Program Grant ($12,395) to replace 260 feet of failing stormwater pipe on Brook Lane with 260 feet of perforated pipe, stone lining, and two catch basins.

The Munroe Brook watershed is currently included in the Agency of Natural Resources Stormwater Imapaired List. Brook Lane is in the Hullcrest area within the Munroe Brook watershed. It is a suburban neighborhood that was built a long time ago, and is in need of stormwater retrofitting.

Ecosystem Restoration Grants are made available to Vermont municipalities, local or regional governmental agencies, non-profit organizations, and citizens groups as part of the Ecosystem Restoration Program’s on-going efforts to reduce surface water pollution from phosphorus and sediment. Funded projects typically involve efforts to improve stream stability, protect against flood hazards, improve in-stream and riparian habitat, lessen the effects of stormwater runoff, protect and restore riparian wetlands, re-establish lake shoreline native vegetation, and enhance the environmental and economic sustainability of agricultural lands.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Shelburne awarded ecosystem restoration grant"