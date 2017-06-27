Renovations complete at Burlington Boys and Girls Club

News Release — Boys and Girls Clubs of America

June 26, 2017

Contact:

David Agnew-Blais

[email protected]

Burlington, VT: In partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Lowe’s of South Burlington has completed $50,000 of renovations at Boys and Girls Club of Burlington’s primary site on Oak Street.

Support from Lowe’s was used to upgrade the Club’s aging kitchen equipment, repaint the gym and entrance area, and install custom-built cabinetry in several of the Club’s program areas. Repainting the facility has given it a sleeker and modern appearance, which we are confident will increase average daily attendance, especially among image-conscious teenagers. The additional storage capacity in each room will make it easier for staff members to run the Club’s best-practice programs designed to help socially and economically disadvantaged young people break out of poverty. Finally, the kitchen equipment donated by Lowe’s has greatly increased the range of meals Club staff members are able to prepare. As a result, staff members running the Club’s cooking program will be able choose more recipes that celebrate the diverse array of cultures found in Burlington’s Old North End.

The renovations recently completed by Lowe’s have improved the Club’s ability to deliver services that are increasingly vital to the wellbeing of the community in which we operate. Additionally, the Club is entering in a partnership with Lowe’s to complete another $50,000 of renovations during the upcoming year. We are extremely grateful to Lowe’s for their generous support of the Club and the young people we serve, and look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.