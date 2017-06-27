Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel special meeting June 28

News Release — Vermont Public Service Department

June 26, 2017

Contact:

Tony Leshinskie

(802) 272-1714

[email protected]

Vermont Public Service Department Announces June 28 Special Meeting of the NDCAP Issues Committee.

Montpelier, VT – The Public Service Department today announced that the Issues Committee of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 12 noon at the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, 180 Main Street, Brattleboro, Vermont. The meeting will be held in the Chamber conference room. The Committee will work to establish agendas for future NDCAP meetings.

The Special Meeting is open to the public. The following conference call line is available for those who are unable to attend the meeting in person:

Phone number: 877-273-4202

Conference Room Number: 413-556-721 (followed by the “#” sign)