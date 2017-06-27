Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival announces special events

News Release — Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival

June 22, 2017

Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival Announces First Wave of Special Events for 3rd Annual Event

Middlebury, Vermont. . .The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is pleased to announce the first wave of special events slated for the 3rd Annual Festival scheduled for August 24-27. In addition, the Festival will expand to include films throughout the day on Thursday, prior to Opening Night.

Last year, the Festival filled more than 3,000 seats and welcomed the likes of legendary documentarian Barbara Kopple, actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, and acclaimed novelist Russell Banks. Close to forty filmmakers attended the Festival, many travelling internationally, and nearly 80 films screened across three venues and four screens.

“This year’s festival promises what people have enjoyed about our previous two rounds,” said MNFF Artistic Director Jay Craven. “Audiences will also encounter new dimensions at this year’s festival. Audience support provides the crucial backing for our intimate yet ambitious four-day celebration of cinema. We are grateful—and excited by what’s in store this year.”

Without further ado, here is what’s happening at the 3rd Annual Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, with more to come over the next few weeks

THURSDAY GETS BIGGER

In a major development, the Festival will expand its program into the morning and afternoon on Thursday, August 24, screening blocks of films at 10:30am and 1:30pm, at two of its key venues: Town Hall Theater and the Marquis Theater. These early bird screenings will kick off this year’s festival in high style.

“The sheer number of exceptional films that we have received has propelled us towards an expanded Thursday program,” noted MNFF Producer Lloyd Komesar. “Festival Pass holders are welcome at any of these screenings on Thursday and our walk up tickets will be available at a lower price than the weekend screenings. Our Opening Night Film will still screen on Thursday evening at 7pm at Town Hall Theater, concluding what will be a lively first day at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival.”

A TRIBUTE TO ROBERT ALTMAN

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will present a tribute to the legendary director, Robert Altman, the fiercely independent creator of numerous acclaimed films including “M*A*S*H,” “McCabe & Mrs. Miller,” “The Long Goodbye” and the Oscar winning “Nashville,” which will screen at MNFF.

Join Altman’s top assistant director, Allan Nicholls, and actor Michael Murphy, an essential member of the Altman tribe, for a special On-Stage Event with MNFF Artistic Director Jay Craven following the “Nashville” screening, which, according to Craven, will “open the door for us to explore the work of this pioneering director, and his many significant contributions to independent filmmaking.”

An incredibly prolific composer, actor, director and screenwriter, Nicholls wrote the screenplays for Altman’s “The Wedding” and “A Perfect Couple.” He served as First Assistant Director on “Streamers,” “Secret Honor,” “The Player,” and “ Ready to Wear.”

Michael Murphy has extensive Altman credits, including prominent roles in “M*A*S*H,” “Brewster McCloud,” “McCabe & Mrs. Miller,” and “Nashville.” Murphy was also featured in Woody Allen’s “Manhattan” and Peter Weir’s “The Year of Living Dangerously.”

The Tribute screening of “Nashville” and On-Stage event will take place at 1:30p on Saturday, August 26 at the Town Hall Theater. The event will be ticketed, with free entry for all Festival Pass and Saturday Day Pass holders. Individual tickets may be purchased at the door.

COFFEE WITH. . . M. EMMET WALSH AND MICHAEL MURPHY

On Saturday morning of the Festival, join Jay Craven at the Middlebury Inn for an intimate conversation with the renowned M. Emmet Walsh (whose credits include “Blood Simple,” “Blade Runner,” “Slap Shot”) and Michael Murphy as they reflect on their long and fruitful careers as high profile character actors in the film industry.

“People probably don’t realize that the legendary character actor, Emmet Walsh, was born in Ogdensburg, NY and lives in Vermont,” Craven noted. “Film Critic Roger Ebert cited what he called the Stanton/Walsh rule that states that any film starring Emmet Walsh or equally fine character actor Harry Dean Stanton must have merit. We’re truly thrilled to have Emmet and Altman and Woody Allen mainstay Michael Murphy with us – to explore this fascinating world of the character actor.”

The event is open to the public and is set for Saturday, August 26 at 9am at the Middlebury Inn.

DICK LEHR: THE CUTTING EDGE OF JOURNALISM

Again exploring the profound impact of journalism on film, MNFF welcomes the

outstanding investigative journalist and author Dick Lehr to the festivities. Lehr is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for investigative reporting while working on the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team, and co-authored “Black Mass: Whitey Bulger, the FBI and a Devil’s Deal” and “Judgment Ridge: The True Story Behind the Dartmouth Murders.” “Black Mass” was the basis for the recent film of the same name starring Johnny Depp.

In addition to his lauded journalism career, Lehr also wrote the script for a PBS Independent Lens film, “Birth of a Movement,” which explores “Birth of a Nation,” D.W. Griffith’s classic film that re-ignited the Ku Klux Klan. His book, “The Fence,” is currently in development at Fox Searchlight, with a screenplay by Dennis Lehane (“Mystic River,” “Shutter Island”) and George Pelecanos (“The Wire”).

Lehr will join Jay Craven on Saturday, August 26 at 4p to discuss all this, and more, at a lively public session at the Middlebury Inn.

NOTES FROM MNFF HQ

Tickets to MNFF's Opening Night Film and After Party on Thursday, August 24 are limited and can be purchased online at the Festival website, middfilmfest.org, or at the Town Hall Theater website: http://bit.ly/2rR48Js.

Please note that Opening Night tickets must be purchased separately from Festival Passes. Festival and Day Passes are available at middfilmfest.org/ticket-sales.

The MNFF Selection Committee, led by Jay Craven, is hard at work screening the more than 350 films submitted to this year’s Festival. Filmmakers will be notified of their acceptance status on July 10, and the Festival Program is set for public release in early August.

