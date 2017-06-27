Leahy presses for generic drug reforms in Burlington

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy

June 26, 2017

Leahy Presses His Bipartisan Generic Drug Reforms In Burlington As His CREATES Act Gains Ground In Congress

BURLINGTON (MONDAY, June 26, 2017) — Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) visited the Community Health Center of Burlington (CHCB) in Burlington’s Old North End to discuss his efforts to control rising prescription drug prices. Joined by local health leaders CHCB CEO Alison Caldera, AARP Vermont President Greg Marchildon, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield President Don George, Leahy discussed the recent reintroduction of his bipartisan Creating and Restoring Equal Access to Equivalent Samples (CREATES) Act, which would lower prescription drug prices by deterring pharmaceutical companies from blocking cheaper generic alternatives from entering the marketplace.

Leahy introduced the CREATES Act in April with the support of Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Senators Amy Klobucar (D-Minn.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah). A bipartisan companion bill was introduced in the House by Representatives Tom Marino (R-Pa.) and David Cicilline (D-R.I.). The bill allows generic companies that encounter common pharmaceutical company delaying practices to bring an action in federal court for injunctive relief. It would also authorize federal judges to award damages to deter further anticompetitive practices.

Leahy said: “One issue that needs more attention is the high cost of prescription drugs. I hear this from Vermonters across our state, and it’s one of the most important pocketbook and health issues confronting Vermont’s families. Affordable medicine is fundamental to good health care.” He added: “Not only must we continue to fight to bring down drug costs, but we must also make sure everyone can access affordable and comprehensive health insurance. That is one of the defining challenges of our time.”

The CREATES Act is an effort to forge an open, bipartisan solution to a leading healthcare challenge. Leahy’s bill was touted last week by two prominent health care experts as “one important way for Congress to push back against soaring prescription drug prices in the U.S.” in a Bloomberg op-ed.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the bill would result in a $3.3 billion net decrease in the federal deficit. Savings to consumers and private insurers likely would be far greater.

An outline of the CREATES Act can be found here, and text of legislation can be found here.