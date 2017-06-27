Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
David Nunnikhoven: Republican health plan taking us in the wrong direction
Editor’s note: This commentary is by David Nunnikhoven, owner of Grandma Miller’s Pies and Pastries in Londonderry, and member of Main Street Alliance of Vermont Leadership Committee.
I started my small business in Vermont because I wanted to be able to share my grandma’s pastry recipes with my community. There is no way I would have been able to do this without access to health coverage for myself and my children through Vermont’s expanded Medicaid program and Dr. Dynasaur. Thanks to these public health programs, I can operate my small business on its modest bottom line, and I don’t have to worry about how I will manage to keep myself healthy on top of keeping my business running and taking care of my staff.
But now Republicans in the Senate are rushing through a plan behind closed doors that would take health care away from 23 million people, including many of the four million newly insured small business owners, employees, and self-employed individuals. Republican senators are saying that their bill is different than the House’s plan, the American Health Care Act (AHCA), but really it does the same things.
Instead of improving access and lowering costs, the GOP plan puts health care out of reach for working families across Vermont and the United States and jeopardizes protections for people with pre-existing conditions. The plan also slashes Medicaid by $834 billion, threatening the health care of 74 million Americans – including myself – who rely on Medicaid every day, and creating huge deficits in state budgets.
Any economist will tell you that when people have more money in their pockets, they can spend more at local businesses.
Republicans in Congress are doing all of this in order to give $664 billion in tax cuts to the very wealthy and big corporations while forcing small business owners back to a time when many of us couldn’t afford coverage at all. But the plan won’t just affect individuals – it will also have serious negative impacts on our state economy.
The Republican plan will require Vermonters to pay even more out of pocket for sub-par care. Any economist will tell you that when people have more money in their pockets, they can spend more at local businesses. I can attest to this as a small business owner. It seems like only recently have Vermonters, my neighbors and customers, started to shop for more inessential items – like pies and pastries – at the level they once did before the recession. We cannot allow Trump and his allies to hold us back now.
Our leaders should be building on what works, not sabotaging progress for everyday Americans to score political points. Senate Republicans have the opportunity to take a stand for small businesses, their employees and customers by rejecting the health care plan that President Trump and House Republicans have proposed.
I am not interested in going backward.
Recent Stories
Move to disqualify judge delays sentencing for…
No luck yet as Burlington pushes colleges…
State: Pipeline closer to surface than ordered,…
Charges filed against two juveniles in Essex…
High court widens pool of independent contractors
Hinesburg police officer at center of excessive…