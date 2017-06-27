Community Health Centers of Burlington announce Winooski addition

News Release — Community Health Centers of Burlington

June 23, 2017

Contact:

Kim Anderson

(802) 264-8193

[email protected]

Community Health Centers of Burlington Announce Addition of Winooski Family Health

BURLINGTON, VT – The Community Health Centers of Burlington (CHCB) is pleased to announce the addition of Winooski Family Health as their eighth location. Winooski Family Health (WFH) formed as an independent family practice over fourteen years ago, first by Ann Goering, MD and then joined by Anne Knott, MD, in the heart of Winooski. WFH is located in CHCB’s Medically Underserved Area and has since earned a stellar reputation for providing high-quality, personalized primary care to members of the community. In joining CHCB, WFH will now be able to offer their 4,500 patients access to the many benefits offered by Federally Qualified Health Centers, such as financial assistance and a SlidingFee Scale, prescription assistance, nutrition services, and connection to psychiatry, counseling, and dental care.

“This is an exciting partnership, enabling us to offer expanded services to their patient base while uniting our already-aligned missions of care,” says CHCB CEO Alison Calderara. “I am looking forward to this new collaboration and all we can do together for the residents of Winooski.”

For 46 years, the Community Health Centers of Burlington have provided quality health care for Vermonters regardless of financial or insurance status. One of 12 Federally Qualified Health Centers in the state, CHCB has seven locations and is one of the largest nonprofit family health and dental practices in Chittenden and Grand Isle counties. For more information on our services and programs, visit www.chcb.org.