 

AARP recognizes Vermont for long-term services and supports

Jun. 27, 2017, 3:48 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living
June 26, 2017

Contact:
Monica White
[email protected]
802-241-0354

Vermont Recognized by AARP as 3rd Nationwide in the Delivery of Long-Term Services and Supports
AARP Releases its 2017 State Scorecard on Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS); Picking up the Pace of Change: A State Scorecard on Long-Term Services and Supports for Older Adults, People with Physical Disabilities, and Family Caregivers.

WATERBURY, VT – Vermont is proud to be ranked 3rd overall in the nation in the delivery of long-term services and supports, showing improvement in Affordability & Access, Choice of Setting & Provider and Support for Family Caregivers.
The AARP Scorecard, published every three years, is a compilation of state data and analysis—designed to showcase measures of state performance for creating a high-quality system of care to drive progress toward improvement in services for older adults and people with physical disabilities, and their family caregivers.

The Agency of Human Services (AHS) through the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) is responsible for managing LTSS on behalf of older Vermonters. Some of the contributing work by AHS, DAIL and its partners include the expansion of Medicaid services allowing more people to access critical LTSS, the large variety of Medicaid funded options for Vermonters who want to receive their services in a less expensive home-based setting, and the variety of family caregiver and respite supports provided through Medicaid programs and Older Americans Act funded services. Vermont is especially proud of the work that we have done to rebalance our system of supports, ensuring that older Vermonters have the choice to receive services in their own homes, and in their own communities.

DAIL Commissioner Monica Caserta Hutt notes that, “DAIL, in conjunction with our community partners, has worked hard to build a system of care for older Vermonters and Vermonters with disabilities that honors choice, independence and meaningful connection to community. There is still work to be done but we are proud to have Vermont stand as a national leader in delivery of long-term services and supports”.
2017 AARP Scorecard: http://www.longtermscorecard.org/~/media/Microsite/Files/2017/Web%20Version%20LongTerm%20Services%20and%20Supports%20State%20Scorecard%202017.pdf

Vermonters may call 211 for more information about long-term services and supports in their area.

