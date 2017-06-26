Welch AmeriCorps and Peace Corps alums call to national service

News Release — Service Year Alliance

June 22, 2017

Contact:

Laura Thompson

[email protected]

(860) 707-4713.

Congressman Peter Welch and AmeriCorps and Peace Corps Alums Call to Protect and Expand National Service

RICHMOND, VT – The White House’s budget proposes the elimination of AmeriCorps — America’s largest national service program. Funding for YouthBuild and the Peace Corps, two other major national service programs, is in jeopardy. On Monday, June 26, Vermont leaders and alumni of national service programs will join together to call for the protection of these essential programs and their impact on the state of Vermont.

Who: Congressman Peter Welch, Service Year Alliance & national service alumni

What: Press conference to protect and expand national service programs like AmeriCorps, the Peace Corps, and YouthBuild

Participants: Congressman Peter Welch (D-VT)

Governor Phil Scott (pending) (R-VT)

Mayor Thom Lauzon of Barre, VT (R-VT)

Former State Representative Kesha Ram (D-VT)

Philip Kolling, Executive Director, SerVermont

Laura Thompson, Northeast Regional Field Director, Service Year Alliance

AmeriCorps alumni and returned Peace Corps volunteers

When: Monday, June 26 at 10:15 a.m. EDT

Where: Vermont Youth Conservation Corps

1949 E Main St, Richmond, VT

There will also be an opportunity for photos and interviews with service year alums as well as with currently serving corps members at the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps.