WaterWheel Foundation increases support for Chittenden Domestic Violence Organization

News Release — Steps to End Domestic Violence

June 22, 2017

Contact:

Kelly Dougherty

802-658-3131 x1062

[email protected]

Phish’s WaterWheel Foundation increases its support for Chittenden County Domestic Violence Organization

Burlington, VT – The WaterWheel Foundation, charitable arm of local super-band Phish, increased its support to Steps to End Domestic Violence, formerly Women Helping Battered Women, this year with a gift of $40,000. The WaterWheel Foundation has supported the Burlington-based domestic violence agency since 2013, primarily supporting their Legal Program.

“Without the support of the WaterWheel Foundation, we would not be able to serve all of the survivors who seek assistance with legal matters related to domestic violence,” said Elyssa Boisselle, Legal Program Coordinator at Steps to End Domestic Violence. “Often, the first time a survivor sees their abusive partner after a violent incident is at court. Having an advocate to support them through that process and to navigate the legal system is essential.”

Susan Gordon, wife of Phish bassist, Mike Gordon, serves on the Board of Directors of Steps to End Domestic Violence and has been an active volunteer for the organization for over 10 years.

Since 1974, Steps to End Domestic Violence has been providing services in Chittenden County to those impacted by domestic violence. The organization serves over 5,000 individuals each year through many services including emergency shelter, transitional housing, economic advocacy programming, legal advocacy, services to children and youth and prevention education. In addition, its 24/7 hotline receives nearly 4,500 calls/year, providing crisis intervention, emotional support and information and referral. The hotline can be reached at 802-658-3131 or 1-800-ABUSE95.