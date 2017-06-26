Statement from Vermont Department of Labor Commissioner on Bourbeau Custom Homes decision

News Release — Vermont Department of Labor
June 23, 2017
Contact:
Roger Van Tassel
[email protected]
The Vermont Department of Labor Commissioner, Lindsay Kurrle, issued the following statement on the recent Vermont Supreme Court decision in re Bourbeau Custom Homes:
“The Vermont Department of Labor is carefully reviewing the decision that was issued today by the Vermont Supreme Court. The classification of independent contractors is an issue that the Department is committed to – both ensuring that workers’ are properly protected, and that businesses who want to utilize independent contractors are doing so with confidence and predictability of how the law is applied. The ruling issued today sheds an important light on the way the Department will classify LLC’s in the future, and provides a level of clarity that we have not had previously.”