Rutland Area Medical Community awards scholarships

Rutland Regional Medical Center

June 23, 2017

Contact:

Peg Bolgioni

802.772.2843

[email protected]

Rutland, VT- Healthcare continues to be the fastest growing and strongest job producer in our country. We need to help grow and sustain that specialized workforce. However, the cost of pursuing a degree in this field can be burdensome to many. The Rutland Area Medical Community is keenly aware of this challenge, and this year has awarded 5 -$1000 scholarships to those outstanding local students who are pursuing careers in healthcare. This scholarship program has been made possible through the generosity of Rutland area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners.

The goal of this scholarship is to inspire, empower, and create opportunities for individuals to achieve their dreams of a career in healthcare. To achieve this goal, the medical community is committed to raising $150,000 over three years. Each year, five $1,000 scholarships will be distributed to candidates who meet the criteria. Eligible candidates include high school seniors, local college students or Rutland area medical community employees who are working toward furthering their goal of a career in healthcare.

2017 Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship recipients include Sarah Bache and Kyra Trombley of Fair Haven, and Andrew Jones, Taylor Smith, and Kyla Thompson, all of Rutland. There was an overwhelming response to the scholarship program from qualified candidates across the region. “The pool of applicants was outstanding in this first year of the program, and brought a great deal of pride for our community to every member on the review committee. With 49 applicants, the ability to award only five scholarships was very difficult,” said Dr. Stanley Shapiro, RRMC Medical Staff President, and Chair of the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship Committee.

The members of the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship Committee are Stanley Shapiro, MD; Matt Zmurko, MD; Jim Hollinshead, PA; Julie Poulin, MD; Mary Beerworth, MD; Laura Cohen, NP; Brad Berryhill, MD; Mel Boynton, MD; Bethany Stack, PA; Heather Smith, MD and Vic Pisanelli, MD.

For more information about the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship, please visit http://www.rrmc.org/ways-to-give/fundraising/