New York City man sentenced for heroin and cocaine distribution conspiracy

News Release — U.S. Department of Justice

June 23, 2017

Contact:

(802) 915-6725

Fax: (802) 915-6540

New York City Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Heroin and Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy

The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Dorsey Hunt, 25, of the Bronx, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Rutland to 84 months of imprisonment following his guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine. U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford also ordered that Hunt serve four years of supervised release following completion of his prison term. The court ordered Hunt to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on August 1 to begin serving his sentence.

Hunt, who was known as “Jah,” pleaded to an indictment charging him with conspiring with Michael Brockenbaugh (also known as “JD”), Felicia Livingston (also known as “Snoop”), Maurice Nix (also known as “Mo”), Michael Villanueva (also known as “Unc”), and others, to distribute heroin and crack cocaine from 2013 to September 2015. Court records indicate this conspiracy focused much of its activity in and around Malletts Bay Avenue, in Winooski.

Villanueva has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. The prosecution is

still pending against Brockenbaugh, Livingston, and Nix, all of whom remain

presumed innocent unless and until they are convicted following a trial or a plea.

This was Hunt’s first criminal conviction.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the

Vermont State Police, the Burlington Police Department, the South Burlington

Police Department, and the Winooski Police Department.

Hunt is represented by Brooks McArthur, of Burlington. The prosecutor is

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher.