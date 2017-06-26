Leahy reaction to Senate health care plan

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy

June 22, 2017

Reaction Of Senator Patrick Leahy To The Senate’s Trumpcare Plan

We’re finally seeing why Senate Republican leaders have been hiding their shameful Trumpcare bill for so long.

With no hearings, no debate, no vetting process, and no score, this plan breaks every promise the President made about what he would do in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Cobbled together behind closed doors, it is a cruel and cynical hoax, played on millions upon millions of Americans who would lose all or some of their health insurance protections under this plan. Millions of Americans would not be able to afford insurance.

The driving principle in writing this travesty is not improving health insurance, a goal we all share. The main goal is to free up funds to give another massive tax cut to the wealthiest Americans. It is a huge tax cut for the rich, disguised as a health plan.

This bill would affect real people, real families, in Vermont and across the country. This isn’t a political campaign. This is about life, and death, and every family’s access to health care.

These enormous Medicaid cuts would have especially devastating effects in Vermont. One in four adults in Vermont is covered by Medicaid. Almost half of Vermont’s children rely on Medicaid or CHIP for basic health care. Two in three nursing home residents receive Medicaid. These are the most vulnerable Vermonters. These are nursing home patients and their families, pregnant women, children, people with disabilities, and their families — Vermonters working multiple jobs, but who still cannot afford health insurance.

Incredibly, this bill also undermines Vermont’s ability to fight the opioid crisis. Vermont has done excellent work to cover comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services under Medicaid, which would be at risk under this bill.

The bill also attacks women’s health by allowing states to choose what insurance plans have to cover, putting maternity benefits and other benefits at risk. It tells women they cannot choose their providers by disallowing Medicaid reimbursement to Planned Parenthood clinics.

A true health care bill does not cut millions of Americans off health insurance. A true health care bill does not allow insurance companies to charge people more for less coverage.

I will do all I can to prevent enactment of this disastrous plan, or anything that comes close to it.