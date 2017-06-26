Leahy holds Burlington news conference

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
June 23, 2017
Contact:
John Goodrow
1-800-642-3193
As Leahy’s bipartisan generic drug reform bill gains ground in Congress, Leahy to discuss prescription drug prices and his CREATES Act at Monday news conference
Monday, June 26, 10:00 a.m.
Community Health Center of Burlington
617 Riverside Avenue
Senator Patrick Leahy to discuss his bipartisan Creating and Restoring Equal Access to Equivalent Samples, or CREATES Act. Leahy’s reforms are aimed at bringing cheaper generic drugs to the market faster by prohibiting predatory practices by brand name pharmaceutical companies that currently make it more difficult for generic competitors to enter the market. Surveys show that the high cost of prescription drugs is among Americans’ top concerns. Also participating will be Alison Calderera, CEO of the Community Health Center of Burlington; Greg Marchildon, President of AARP Vermont; and Don George, President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont.