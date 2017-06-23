Vermont Democratic Party: Scott plays politics

News Release — Vermont Democratic Party

June 21, 2017

Governor Scott Plays Politics

Montpelier, VT – Today the Legislature reconvened to pass a state budget following a rare veto that put Vermont on the verge of a government shutdown. The General Assembly, which has been in recess for over a month, is expected to pass an appropriations bill largely similar to multiple drafts considered over the course of the 2017 legislative session.

“Perhaps the Governor has been watching too much House of Cards,” said VDP Chair Faisal Gill. “Considering where we were and are now, this was clearly a manufactured drama. For all the fuss over a statewide teacher contract, bargaining will remain at the local level where it belongs.”

The budget veto, which was only the second in state history, gave the Governor a month of headlines touting fabricated savings, while he only attended a single negotiation session with legislative leaders. “A $5.8 billion budget impacts hundreds of thousands of Vermont families – it isn’t a political football,” said Gill. “Vermonters deserve better than a governor who plays D.C. politics by holding the budget hostage.”