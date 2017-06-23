Sunrise Family Resource Center earns national accreditation

News Release — Sunrise Family Resource Center

June 20, 2017

Sunrise Family Resource Center Early Care and Education Program Earns National NAEYC Accreditation

Program recognized among the top in the nation by earning accreditation

Bennington, Vermont – Sunrise ECE located in Bennington has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC)—the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.

NAEYC Accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments. “We scored a minimum of 92% in all ten NAEYC program standard areas and a minimum of 100% in 8 of the ten areas receiving commendations from NAEYC. Our program portfolio ranked in the top 25th percentile nationally and our classroom observations scored at 94% or above. These scores are an indicator of the high quality care provided by the Sunrise ECE Program and the tireless work of our devoted teachers and myself. What means the most to me is that we were able to achieve our accreditation without compromising the trauma informed environments and practices important to the children we serve” said Laurie Metcalfe, Director of Sunrise’s Early Care and Education Program. She added “We’re proud to have earned the mark of quality from NAEYC, and to be recognized for our commitment to reaching the highest professional standards.”

The work of the ECE staff emblemizes the Sunrise Mission which is to “connect families with community resources, provide educational experiences and build relationships that promote independence and resilience.”

To earn NAEYC Accreditation the Sunrise ECE went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC Assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the ten program standards, and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.

In the 30 years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. More than 7,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC—fewer than 10 percent of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

“NAEYC-Accredited programs bring our definitions of excellence for early childhood education to life each day,” said Kristen Johnson, senior director of Early Learning Program Accreditation at NAEYC. “Earning NAEYC Accreditation makes Sunrise ECE an exemplar of good practice for families and the entire community.”

For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, visit the NAEYC website.