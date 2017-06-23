Scott concerned about ‘harmful impact’ of Senate health care bill

For Immediate Release

Friday, June 23, 2017

Contact: Rebecca Kelley

802-828-6403

[email protected]

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ON U.S. SENATE HEALTH CARE BILL

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Senate health care bill:

“Since the U.S. Congress began its discussion of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), I’ve advocated that any changes ensure we do not undermine coverage or reduce funding that supported the Medicaid expansion, and that states should have a voice in the discussion. What we’ve seen thus far from Congress has not met those standards, and I have been clear I cannot support the American Health Care Act (AHCA) as passed by the U.S. House.

“As we work to fully review the U.S. Senate bill, I continue to have serious concerns over the harmful impact this legislation would have on Vermonters, and on both Vermont’s success in providing near universal coverage and having one of the lowest uninsured rates and highest performing health systems in the country.

“The ACA, while not perfect, measurably improved the health and well-being of Vermonters by expanding coverage, reducing the state’s uninsured rates, enabling Vermont to form health care provider networks that participate in shared savings programs, and fostering initiatives to reduce utilization and cost through its health care delivery reform provisions.

“My team and I will continue to work with Vermont’s congressional delegation and other Governors who are advocating to protect the progress we’ve made in health care. I urge Congress to take the time to listen to the states and their people, so we can ensure the gains Vermont has made over the last 30 years are preserved.”