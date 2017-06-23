 

Scott concerned about ‘harmful impact’ of Senate health care bill

Jun. 23, 2017, 6:06 pm by Leave a Comment

For Immediate Release
Friday, June 23, 2017
Contact: Rebecca Kelley
802-828-6403
[email protected]

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ON U.S. SENATE HEALTH CARE BILL

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Senate health care bill:

“Since the U.S. Congress began its discussion of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), I’ve advocated that any changes ensure we do not undermine coverage or reduce funding that supported the Medicaid expansion, and that states should have a voice in the discussion. What we’ve seen thus far from Congress has not met those standards, and I have been clear I cannot support the American Health Care Act (AHCA) as passed by the U.S. House.

“As we work to fully review the U.S. Senate bill, I continue to have serious concerns over the harmful impact this legislation would have on Vermonters, and on both Vermont’s success in providing near universal coverage and having one of the lowest uninsured rates and highest performing health systems in the country.

“The ACA, while not perfect, measurably improved the health and well-being of Vermonters by expanding coverage, reducing the state’s uninsured rates, enabling Vermont to form health care provider networks that participate in shared savings programs, and fostering initiatives to reduce utilization and cost through its health care delivery reform provisions.

“My team and I will continue to work with Vermont’s congressional delegation and other Governors who are advocating to protect the progress we’ve made in health care. I urge Congress to take the time to listen to the states and their people, so we can ensure the gains Vermont has made over the last 30 years are preserved.”

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Scott concerned about ‘harmful impact’ of Senate health c..."