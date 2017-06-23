Regulators see good news in health care reform survey

Members of the Green Mountain Care Board said Thursday that a recent survey of primary care providers shows the state is making progress on health care reform.

The comments came days after its staff published results of a survey showing that 9 out of 10 primary care providers who responded thought the most recent forms of health care reform were not improving care or lowering costs.

The board commissioned the survey as part of its yearslong effort to implement health care reform through companies called accountable care organizations, or ACOs, which serve as intermediaries between insurance companies and doctors and encourage the doctors to coordinate patient care.

Vermont has encouraged a single ACO to form to be a regulated monopoly that encompasses Vermont’s whole health care system, including 15 hospitals, community health centers and private doctors’ offices. The ACO is the basis for the all-payer model agreement with the federal government.

On Thursday, board members discussed some of the major questions their staff, who have been working for more than three years on ACO reform, posed to primary care providers. The providers who answered were 325 doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, out of about 956 who were asked to complete the survey.

The Vermont Department of Health estimates that in 2015 there were 636 doctors and 103 physician assistants working in primary care. In 2014, the department estimated there were 276 nurse practitioners working in primary care. That adds up to a bit more than the number of people who were surveyed.

Amanda Richardson, a survey researcher at Castleton University who wasn’t involved in this survey, said the questionnaire’s 34 percent response rate did not raise concerns. She said the real question is whether surveyors thought the 325 people were representative of the sample.

That survey’s three main questions asked primary care providers how recent health reform initiatives involving ACOs have helped improve the quality of the care they provide, improve patient outcomes or lower costs, respectively.

About 9 out of 10 providers who responded to the survey said ACO reform has either had no effect or worsened the effect, or they didn’t know what the effect was.

Kate O’Neill, who worked on the survey for the Green Mountain Care Board, told board members that a large portion of people who responded to the overall survey did not respond to those three questions, even though they responded to everything else.

O’Neill said the relevant questions were in the middle of the survey, and the providers answered all the other questions, so it wasn’t possible that they simply forgot to finish the last few questions.

Richardson, in an interview, said that raised concern about whether the surveyors used language that made sense to the providers. “It might be that they don’t know, or it may be a really difficult question that they didn’t feel like answering,” she said.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Dr. Deb Richter, a primary care physician, told the board that she was one of the providers who answered the survey, and she was one of just two people who knew what an ACO was.

Richter said the problem with ACO reform is that the premise assumes that if ACOs, which act a lot like health insurance companies, change financial incentives, doctors will improve care.

“If we were motivated by money, we would not be primary care physicians. We’d be opthamologists,” she said. “The whole premise of this that money motivates physicians is actually insulting.”

The providers did answer questions asking how the “hub and spoke” care coordination program for substance abuse, which started in 2012, and the Blueprint for Health — a care coordination program for primary care that started in 2003 — affected care.

In those cases, the results were much higher for quality: 76 percent thought “hub and spoke” increased the quality of services they deliver, and 66 percent thought the Blueprint for Health increased the quality of their services.

The results were also higher on those two programs for patient outcomes: 74 percent thought the hub and spoke program improved outcomes, and 54 percent thought the Blueprint for Health improved outcomes.

The numbers were lower for providers thinking the programs reduced costs, with 27 percent saying that about hub and spoke, and 26 percent saying that about Blueprint for Health.

However, only 27 percent who responded thought the hub and spoke program helped reduce health care costs, and only 26 percent thought the Blueprint for Health helped lower health care costs.

Jessica Holmes, a board member, asked O’Neill if the response rate was so low on those three questions that the data could be “invalidated.”

O’Neill said that was an important question to answer in the future.

Holmes also asked if there was a correlation between a provider’s response and whether the person worked for a private practice, a hospital-owned practice or a community health center.

O’Neill said her team could look at that question in the future.

Con Hogan, another board member, said: “This is a really encouraging chart because, at least on the paper, it’s saying that 76 percent of the providers felt that the hub and spoke either made a difference or was made somewhat better. Hub and spoke hasn’t been around that long. I think that is a very strong statement.”

Robin Lunge, another member of the Green Mountain Care Board, said: “I was actually somewhat surprised about how high these numbers were.” Before sitting on the board, Lunge was closely involved in setting up ACOs for then-Gov. Peter Shumlin.

Lunge explained the survey like this: When the state started setting up ACOs, they wondered whether the perception of the reform primary care providers, who are on the front lines of delivering care, mattered in changing the health care system.

“It’s an area for us to keep a focus on,” Lunge said. “If changing the payment doesn’t actually change things on the ground, then we know we’re not actually making a difference.”

Hogan described more of what he considered positive results.

“I’m coming up on my sixth year here” at the board, he said. “This stuff is so slow. It’s a big culture. It’s 18 and 19 percent of our economy. And cultures are hard to change, big time, but very preliminarily, it looks like the time cycle … it takes time.”

Hogan said a survey of providers is a look at health care reform internally. In comparison, he said, if members of the public had to answer the survey, almost none of them would be able to speak positively.

“We haven’t made that connection to the public now,” Hogan said. “They’re just receivers at the end of the line at a very superficial level.”

During the meeting’s public comment period, Ken Libertoff, a mental health advocate, told the board that he thought, based on a VTDigger story about the survey, that the survey showed poor results from providers.

Libertoff said that based on the comments he heard at the meeting, he didn’t know whether board members were talking about the same survey.

“Clearly that survey, or the report of the survey, indicates a continuing concern about whether or not the health care reform effort is improving on quality or cost,” Libertoff said.

Hogan said he sees good news in the survey, but reform takes time.

“There is a sense that this data may be — may be — taking us in the right direction,” Hogan said. “The results on the ACO (questions) weren’t good, at all, but that’s because it’s a brand new, in the scope of health care, it’s a brand new program.”

“I’m not discouraged about this, but again, I think it takes so damn long, you forget where you started,” he said.

Lunge said the board should be careful in judging provider perception versus empirical results. She said members should look at whether there is data showing that the type of reforms they are doing make a difference, rather than if providers have a positive perception of reform.

Kevin Mullin, the board chair, said: “Surveys measure perceptions, but the empirical data on the quality measurements may be more indicative of reality.”