Recreation and nutrition program begins next week in Burlington

News Release — Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront

June 21, 2017

Contact:

Diana Wood

802-865-7089

Burlington’s Recreation & Nutrition Drop-In Program Begins Next Week at Several Locations in the City.

Burlington, VT – This summer, from June 26th through August 18th, Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront (BPRW) will be offering a Recreation & Nutrition Drop-In Program every Monday-Friday, from 11AM-2PM. Join us at any of our three locations for lunch: Franklin Square, Riverside Apartments, and South Meadows Apartments. This year, we will also be serving dinner at Roosevelt Park from 3PM-6PM each night. There will also be a “traveling grill” to these locations for added summer bbq fun!

BPRW is pleased to partner with the Burlington Summer Meals Program to provide these daily lunches, snacks and dinners for kids 18 and under. Kids who attend will also have the ability to participate in nutrition education through field trips and hands-on activities in our garden. Field trips in the past have included North Beach, ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, bowling, berry picking, and more. There are no fees or enrollment required, and all staff-led activities and field trips are free.

Please see the flyer below for ALL the locations of the Burlington Summer Meals Program — including dates, locations, and meal times. For more information, call 802-864-8416 or visit www.burlingtonschoolfoodproject.org

Dial 2-1-1 for statewide information on free summer lunches for kids across Vermont.

Text “mealsVT” to 8770877 for information on lunch sites nearest you.