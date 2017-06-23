 

Recreation and nutrition program begins next week in Burlington

Jun. 23, 2017, 9:35 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront
June 21, 2017

Contact:
Diana Wood
802-865-7089

Burlington’s Recreation & Nutrition Drop-In Program Begins Next Week at Several Locations in the City.

Burlington, VT – This summer, from June 26th through August 18th, Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront (BPRW) will be offering a Recreation & Nutrition Drop-In Program every Monday-Friday, from 11AM-2PM. Join us at any of our three locations for lunch: Franklin Square, Riverside Apartments, and South Meadows Apartments. This year, we will also be serving dinner at Roosevelt Park from 3PM-6PM each night. There will also be a “traveling grill” to these locations for added summer bbq fun!

BPRW is pleased to partner with the Burlington Summer Meals Program to provide these daily lunches, snacks and dinners for kids 18 and under. Kids who attend will also have the ability to participate in nutrition education through field trips and hands-on activities in our garden. Field trips in the past have included North Beach, ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, bowling, berry picking, and more. There are no fees or enrollment required, and all staff-led activities and field trips are free.

Please see the flyer below for ALL the locations of the Burlington Summer Meals Program — including dates, locations, and meal times. For more information, call 802-864-8416 or visit www.burlingtonschoolfoodproject.org

Dial 2-1-1 for statewide information on free summer lunches for kids across Vermont.
Text “mealsVT” to 8770877 for information on lunch sites nearest you.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Recreation and nutrition program begins next week in Burlington"