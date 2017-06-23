 

Norwich Solar Technologies and Upper Valley Aquatic Center take on project

Jun. 23, 2017, 9:54 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Norwich Solar Technologies
June 21, 2017

Contact:
Steve Snyder
(802) 359-7406
NorwichSolar.com

Norwich Solar Technologies and Upper Valley Aquatic Center Solar Project Powers Up

White River Junction— The Upper Valley Aquatic Center (UVAC) and Norwich Solar Technologies (NST) have completed the commissioning of a 500-kilowatt solar project just down the road in Hartford, for the benefit of UVAC and its members and guests. The system was turned on May 23rd and is now producing power. So far it has produced 33,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity. Feeding into Green Mountain Power’s electricity network, this build is projected to save UVAC a substantial amount on electricity annually.

“This is a terrific way for UVAC to add renewable electricity to the grid while saving a significant amount of money on its electricity budget. It helps us to achieve our goal of utilizing the latest technologies to be as green as possible. This project also brings substantial economic development to the town providing additional jobs and benefits from the rapidly growing solar energy industry, as well,” says Executive Director, Richard Synnott.

NST President Joel Stettenheim said, “We are delighted to have led the financing, permitting, design, construction, and maintenance of this major renewable energy project in the Upper Valley. UVAC is a great partner and this project demonstrates a real win-win-win partnership to provide UVAC a no upfront cost solar array for UVAC that immediately saves UVAC money, fosters local Upper Valley high-quality employment, and represents a substantial renewable energy project in the Upper Valley.”

NST Chief Technology Officer Troy McBride added, “The nearby solar installation will provide approximately 1,000,000 kWh each year of clean electricity to the grid while saving UVAC considerable money off their electric bill through Vermont’s solar net metering program.”

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization with a mission to deliver a diverse range of high quality fitness and aquatic programs accessible to all members of the Upper Valley community. Their 37,500-square foot facility houses an 11 lane, competition pool, a separate warm-water instructional pool, indoor Splash Park with lazy river, water features and 110-foot water slide.

Norwich Solar Technologies provides end-to-end services to commercial and industrial solar electric customers including: development, design, engineering, procurement, and construction, power purchase agreements, structured financial solutions, and operations and maintenance. Clients include Educational Institutions, Utilities, Municipalities, Commercial Enterprises, Farms and Small Businesses.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , , , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Norwich Solar Technologies and Upper Valley Aquatic Center take on pr..."