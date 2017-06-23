Norwich Solar Technologies and Upper Valley Aquatic Center take on project

News Release — Norwich Solar Technologies

June 21, 2017

Norwich Solar Technologies and Upper Valley Aquatic Center Solar Project Powers Up

White River Junction— The Upper Valley Aquatic Center (UVAC) and Norwich Solar Technologies (NST) have completed the commissioning of a 500-kilowatt solar project just down the road in Hartford, for the benefit of UVAC and its members and guests. The system was turned on May 23rd and is now producing power. So far it has produced 33,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity. Feeding into Green Mountain Power’s electricity network, this build is projected to save UVAC a substantial amount on electricity annually.

“This is a terrific way for UVAC to add renewable electricity to the grid while saving a significant amount of money on its electricity budget. It helps us to achieve our goal of utilizing the latest technologies to be as green as possible. This project also brings substantial economic development to the town providing additional jobs and benefits from the rapidly growing solar energy industry, as well,” says Executive Director, Richard Synnott.

NST President Joel Stettenheim said, “We are delighted to have led the financing, permitting, design, construction, and maintenance of this major renewable energy project in the Upper Valley. UVAC is a great partner and this project demonstrates a real win-win-win partnership to provide UVAC a no upfront cost solar array for UVAC that immediately saves UVAC money, fosters local Upper Valley high-quality employment, and represents a substantial renewable energy project in the Upper Valley.”

NST Chief Technology Officer Troy McBride added, “The nearby solar installation will provide approximately 1,000,000 kWh each year of clean electricity to the grid while saving UVAC considerable money off their electric bill through Vermont’s solar net metering program.”

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization with a mission to deliver a diverse range of high quality fitness and aquatic programs accessible to all members of the Upper Valley community. Their 37,500-square foot facility houses an 11 lane, competition pool, a separate warm-water instructional pool, indoor Splash Park with lazy river, water features and 110-foot water slide.

Norwich Solar Technologies provides end-to-end services to commercial and industrial solar electric customers including: development, design, engineering, procurement, and construction, power purchase agreements, structured financial solutions, and operations and maintenance. Clients include Educational Institutions, Utilities, Municipalities, Commercial Enterprises, Farms and Small Businesses.