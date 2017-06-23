Medicaid cuts could hurt older Vermonters most

News Release — Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging

June 20, 2017

Janet Hunt

802-578-7094

Winooski, VT:

Much of the country is focused on the debate around repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. However, what hasn’t received nearly as much attention is that the House also passed deep cuts to the federal-state Medicaid program as part of the ACA repeal bill, despite that having nothing to do with repealing or replacing the ACA. The Senate is also now considering these deep Medicaid cuts that will jeopardize critical care for older adults and directly affect their caregivers. Should the Senate adopt—in part or in full—the House-passed changes to Medicaid, this could have devastating consequences for older adults and families in every state.

Most people think Medicaid, our nation’s safety net health care program, only serves very low-income children and mothers, and increasingly low-income working adults. In reality, the majority of Medicaid spending provides services and supports to help people with disabilities and older adults simply live their lives.

For older adults and caregivers, Medicaid is the country’s only guaranteed provider or the critical long-term care services that most of us will need as we age. Nearly two-thirds of long-term care provided in nursing homes is paid for by Medicaid. With nursing homes averaging nearly $90,000 per year, without Medicaid, millions of older adults and families would be financially overwhelmed if these services were limited or no longer available.

However, Medicaid is also important to helping our country address the challenges of a rapidly aging nation. The population of older adults is growing at an historic pace, and over 90 percent of older adults say they would rather age at home and in their communities, where care is often less expensive and often more effective. While less expensive than nursing home care, in-home services are often cost prohibitive for families as well.

This is also where Medicaid comes in—and why cuts to the program could be especially harmful to older adults who want to age with independence and dignity at home and in the community for as long as possible. Medicaid has been a primary driver of expanding long-term care options in communities. For over 30 years, states have increasingly moved toward providing “waiver” services that allow —Medicaid-eligible older adults to get the care that they need in their homes instead of in institutions. These services, which are often a fraction of the cost of nursing home care, can include, but are not limited to, in-home help with bathing, dressing, meal preparation and other activities of daily life. Several Medicaid programs have also successfully moved tens of thousands of people from institutional settings back into their homes and communities, offering consumers more independence while saving taxpayer dollars.

Unfortunately, the House-passed health care bill could change the trajectory of providing long-term care in homes and communities instead of institutions. The American Health Care Act would slash long-term Medicaid funding by $834 billion over 10 years by capping the federal government’s share and pushing these costs on to states. That’s unfair and simply not sustainable, so states will have to make terrible choices that will hurt those who depend upon Medicaid for their health and safety. Older adults could lose the amount of in-home care they receive or could be required to pay for services despite being poor enough to qualify for Medicaid. Families seeking care for a loved one will encounter long wait lists for services, and cuts to provider rates will harm the long-term care workforce.

It makes no sense to undermine the only long-term care option available to most Americans just as our country undergoes a transformational demographic shift to an aging nation. If we really want to save federal health care dollars, we should expand the most cost-effective care options instead of eliminating them. Not only do these Medicaid-funded programs preserve the dignity and independence of older adults in Vermont and across the country, they also save taxpayers tens of billions of dollars each year in avoided nursing home costs.

Our older Vermonters deserve better. We know and trust that Senators Sanders and Leahy will reject the House-passed cuts to Medicaid, but we encourage them to participate in starting over and engage in a bipartisan, collaborative process to address the real health care challenges that we face. You can help, too. Talk about this topic with friends, family, neighbors and community leaders to act now! Get in touch with our Senators, and tell them to reject any Medicaid cuts that could be devastating to older adults and families in Vermont.