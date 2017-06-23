 

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for the week of June 26

June 23, 2017
Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for June 26 – June 30, 2017:

Monday, June 26
5:00 pm Board of Finance Meeting – Conference Room 12, City Hall
7:00 pm City Council Meeting – Contois Auditorium, City Hall

Tuesday, June 27
12:00 pm Vermont League of Cities and Towns Board Meeting & 50th Anniversary Celebration – Montpelier

Wednesday, June 28
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue
5:25 pm Burlington Mayor’s Show, Live @ 5:25, CEDO Lead Program Outreach Specialist Lauren Pyatt and Senior Lead Program Specialist Jeff Tanguay to attend on behalf of the Mayor – Channel 17
5:30 pm Burlington Telecom Advisory Board Meeting – Conference Room 12, City Hall

Thursday, June 29 – Friday, June 30
No public appearances scheduled

