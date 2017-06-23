News Release — Dorset Theatre Festival

June 22, 2017

Contact:

Natalie Redmond

(802) 328-5606

[email protected]

Dorset Theatre Festival Launches Southern Vermont Tourism Initiative with Manchester Designer Outlets and Local Lodging Partners

SHOP, STAY AND PLAY IN VERMONT THIS SUMMER WITH THEATRE, LODGING AND SHOPPING PACKAGES

DORSET, VT: Dorset Theatre Festival, celebrating its 40th Anniversary Season this summer, is thrilled to announce Play in Vermont vacation packages offered in conjunction with season sponsor Manchester Designer Outlets and local lodging partners in the Southern Vermont region. A full list of participating hotels, inns and packages can be found online at dorsettheatrefestival.org/stay.

“From a Theresa Rebeck world premiere starring Tim and Tyne Daly to the revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo starring Treat Williams and Stephen Adly Guirgis, Dorset Theatre Festival has a powerful 40th anniversary season,” says Artistic Director Dina Janis. “We believe that the Festival’s strength as a cultural destination is intertwined with Southern Vermont’s strength as a vacation destination. From shopping at Manchester Designer Outlets to staying in luxurious accommodations to catching a play, what we’re highlighting here is a total Vermont experience.”

In anticipation of the tourist traffic the region will have this summer, local lodging partners have worked with both Dorset Theatre Festival and its season sponsor Manchester Designer Outlets to develop theatre packages for their guests.

“The Haubens have had a long tradition supporting the arts, and specifically, Dorset Theatre Festival: celebrating their dedication to quality and innovative theater. I’m proud to continue this tradition by designating Manchester Designer Outlets as the 40th Anniversary Season Sponsor during this star-studded summer event,” says Manchester Designer Outlets President Lana Hauben.

Play in Vermont vacation packages are available at eight area inns and hotels in Dorset, Manchester, and Sunderland. Specific offerings vary from place-to-place but all include an exclusive inn guest discount on Dorset Theatre Festival tickets. Many packages also include Manchester Designer Outlet shopping discounts and restaurant dinners prior to performances.

“History, that’s what Hill Farm Inn and Dorset Theatre Festival share: years of bringing locals and tourists together to enjoy stories and experiences. The onstage and backstage moments of drama, laughter and love in the marvelous southern mountains of Vermont,” says Hill Farm Inn General Manager Mariah Macfarlane.

Dorset was recently dubbed the “Most Beautiful Town in Vermont” by global media company Culture Trip, a leading travel brand with more than seven million monthly visitors to its website. Dorset Theatre Festival, Manchester Designer Outlets, and local lodging partners are proud to add to the region’s allure.

“I was once asked at a round table discussion, ‘If you had to create a billboard for people to see as they entered Southern Vermont, what one word would you have on that billboard? I suggested, ‘Envious?” says The Inn at Manchester owner Frank Hanes owner.

For more regional travel information, visit dorsettheatrefestival.org/destination-dorset.