 

Con Hogan award nomination due June 29

News Release
June 22, 2017

Contact:
www.vermontcf.org/conhoganaward

2017 CON HOGAN COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP AWARD NOMINATION DEADLINE IS JUNE 29

Middlebury, VT – The Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial Community Leadership continues to seek nominations for its 2017 award. Now in its third year, the annual award is a tribute to Con Hogan’s life’s work and commitment. It’s intended to encourage and reward leaders who share his vision of a better Vermont—one that places the highest value on the public good—and who seize the responsibility for making that vision real by using data and measurement, monitoring a plan of action, and making adjustments along the way. The $15,000 award may be spent in any way the selected individual chooses.

The award honoree will be selected by a committee of individuals with a broad range of interests and experience including health and human services, the arts, government service, early care and education, agriculture, and civic duty. The honoree will have demonstrated the following characteristics: a track record of making a difference, focus on data-driven results, community connection, generosity, and enthusiasm. The honoree must be an individual who is a Vermont resident and has not previously received the award.

“Con Hogan is somebody who has always said ‘what is the problem and how can we break it down into smaller parts’… and then to not let the typical things get in his way,” said Michael Monte, winner of the 2016 award. “That’s the kind of person you want to honor with this award. It’s leadership, but it’s also leadership with an attempt to bring new ideas to light in a way that is both fact-based and community-based.”

You can view an interview with Michael Monte about the Con Hogan Award and its impact here.

Nominations will be accepted through the Vermont Community Foundation’s website until 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th, 2017. The award will be presented at a public ceremony on October 4, 2017 in Montpelier.

