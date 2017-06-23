Agency of Education and University of Vermont partner for Vermont Teacher of the Year

News Release — Agency of Education

June 22, 2017

Agency of Education Partners with the University of Vermont for the 2018 Vermont Teacher of the Year

BARRE – Beginning this year the Agency of Education will be partnering with the University of Vermont for the Vermont Teacher of the Year and National Teacher of the Year process.

Educators recognized at the 2016 UVM Outstanding Teacher Day, have been invited to apply for the 2018 Vermont TOY. Interested candidates must submit an application for consideration to the Vermont Agency of Education by July 14, 2017. Beginning in late July, a volunteer committee comprised of previous Vermont Teachers of the Year, a Principal of the Year and a representative from the VT NEA will assess the applications, interview candidates and recommend the top three finalists to the Agency of Education.

The finalists will be interviewed by the Vermont State Board of Education in September 2017. The Agency of Education will make the final determination for the Vermont Teacher of the Year and the runner up.

The new process hopes not only to recruit more candidates, but to recruit candidates that were already recognized as outstanding teachers by peers, administrators, parents and/or students as part of the UVM Outstanding Teacher Day for exemplifying across the Vermont Core Teaching Standards.

The recipient of the 2018 Vermont Teacher of the Year will become Vermont’s candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award, sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers. The VT TOY will travel to Washington, D.C. in the spring for a reception at the White House.

Since 1964, the Agency of Education has had the honor of recognizing outstanding Vermont teachers. Learn more about the Vermont Teacher of the Year program.

For nearly 40 years, The University of Vermont has annually recognized outstanding teachers throughout the state through a ceremonial event that takes place in October. Each participating supervisory union or school district can nominate one teacher at the elementary/middle school level, one teacher at the secondary level and one technical center teacher.