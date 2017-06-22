Smart Approaches to Marijuana president statement on defeat of marijuana legalization

News Release — Smart Approaches to Marijuana

June 21, 2017

Statement from SAM President Kevin Sabet Regarding Defeat of Vermont Marijuana Legalization

[Alexandria, VA, June 21, 2017] – Today, Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) issued the following statement from SAM President Kevin Sabet in response to the conclusion of a special legislative session in Vermont which failed to pass a marijuana legalization bill:

“This is a tremendous victory for public health and safety. Despite the pot lobby’s claims that this was about decriminalization, Vermont already decriminalized marijuana in 2013. This bill was nothing more than a trojan horse for the commercialization of another drug in Vermont,” said SAM President Kevin Sabet. “For now, science and common sense has prevailed over industry lobbyists looking to turn Vermont into their next cash cow. We’re looking forward to continuing our work with parents, law enforcement, and public health specialists in Vermont to support evidence-based approaches to drug policy.”

Evidence demonstrates that marijuana – which has skyrocketed in average potency over the past decades – is addictive and harmful to the human brain, especially when used by adolescents. Moreover, in states that have already legalized the drug, there has been an increase in drugged driving crashes and youth marijuana use. States that have legalized marijuana have also failed to shore up state budget shortfalls with marijuana taxes, continue to see a thriving black market, and are experiencing a continued rise in alcohol sales.