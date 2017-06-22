Rock Art Brewery toasts Vermont’s first solar-powered beer

News Release — SunCommon

June 22, 2017

Contact:

Emily McManamy

802.882.8653

[email protected]

SunCommon helps brewery fully offset electricity with solar

WHAT: Rock Art Brewery unveils Vermont’s first solar-powered beer, Sun Rocked IPA, as a toast to the 20-year-old brewery reaching a new milestone: going solar. SunCommon of Waterbury helped Rock Art Brewery of Morrisville become the first Vermont brewery to fully offset its power needs with a 200-panel rooftop solar array.

“Beer brewing and packaging uses a lot of energy. We’re always looking for ways to reduce our environmental impact and solar was a perfect fit. We can run our machinery on the sun – why not? To celebrate going solar we’re brewing up a delicious Sun Rocked IPA with nice tropical fruit, berries and citrus flavors – everything that summer sunshine represents,” said Matt Nadeau, co-owner of Rock Art Brewery.

“Rock Art Brewery and SunCommon’s values are so aligned – this was an obvious pairing,” said Mike McCarthy, Solar Project Consultant for SunCommon. “Businesses are always looking for ways to reduce their cost, and they can’t get away from their power bill. By going solar, they’ve turned a significant monthly expense into an investment in their business. A win-win.”

WHO: Matt Nadeau, Rock Art Brewery

Mike McCarthy, SunCommon

Deborah Carroll, Lamoille Region Chamber of Commerce

WHEN: Tuesday June 27th, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Rock Art Brewery 632 Laporte Road, Morrisville, VT 05661

VISUALS: Brewing and canning will be underway during the press conference. The special edition Sun Rocked IPA will be freshly canned, labeled and toasted during the press conference.