Random Acts of Camping at Vermont State Parks this summer

News Release — Vermont State Parks

June 21, 2017

Contact:

Rochelle Skinner

www.vtstateparks.com

[email protected]

Random Acts of Camping Coming to Vermont State Parks This Summer

MONTPELIER – Designed to share the joy of camping with Vermonters, “Random Acts of Camping” will be coming to a state park day use area near you. “Random Acts of Camping” rewards lucky park visitors with two free nights of tent, RV, lean-to, or cabin camping in any Vermont state park campground. One winner will be chosen at random on nice weather weekends through August, beginning at Waterbury Center State Park the weekend of June 24-25.

The program was developed as a way to increase statewide accessibility to camping and to foster a lifelong love of the outdoors. Vermont State Parks will be giving away the free park stays to day users at Sand Bar, Bomoseen, Boulder Beach, and Crystal Lake state parks during busy weekends this summer. The winners will be chosen at random by park staff. Winners will also receive personal trip planning assistance from the parks customer service team.

“Camping with your family and friends is so much fun and the outdoors is so good for you. Our hope is that this program encourages a few more people to give camping a try,” says Rochelle Skinner, Parks Sales & Service Manager.

Random Acts of Camping will kick off at Waterbury Center State Park this weekend. Every Wednesday, if weekend weather is looking good, we’ll announce which park we’ll be at for the upcoming weekend on the Vermont State Parks’ website, Facebook and Twitter feeds.

For further information: http://vtstateparks.blogspot.com/2017/06/random-acts-of-camping-is-coming-to.html