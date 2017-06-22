Premier Food and Drink Events Return to Vermont in July

News Release — Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing

June 21, 2017

Contact:

Philip Tortora

(802) 522-7323

[email protected]

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Several signature food and drink festivals will make their return to Vermont this July, attracting thousands of visitors to destinations around the state. Headlining the calendar of these culinary events are the Vermont Cheesemakers Festival on July 16 at Shelburne Farms, the Vermont Brewers Festival at Burlington’s Waterfront Park on July 21 & 22, and the Killington Wine Festival taking place from July 14 to 16.

Other palate pleasing events in Vermont next month include the inaugural Vermont Governor’s Cup wine tasting event at Brook Farm Vineyards in Proctorsville on July 8, and the Harpoon Brewery BBQ Festival on July 29 & 30 in Windsor.

Below are many of the top Vermont tourism events for July 2017, including some previews of Independence Day weekend events:

Burlington Independence Day Celebration

July 3, Waterfront Park, Burlington

One of the most-attended events of the year in Vermont, spectators will gather all along Lake Champlain for the city’s spectacular annual fireworks show.

Montpelier Independence Day Celebration

July 3, Downtown Montpelier

July 3rd is the Capital City’s largest festival of the year with many activities happening downtown throughout the day and more than 40 food and craft vendors lining State Street.

Fireworks for Freedom

July 3, Mount Snow, Dover

Join Mount Snow as it celebrates our nation’s independence with a huge fireworks display and BBQ. The party and best viewing area will be in front of the Grand Summit Resort Hotel.

Bristol Fourth of July

July 4, Bristol

Bristol carries on traditional celebrations- parades, picnics, fireworks – as a way to celebrate America’s birthday, as well as some more unique festivities like the Great Bristol Outhouse Race.

President Calvin Coolidge Birthday Celebration

July 4, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, Plymouth Notch

Plymouth’s July 4th activities commemorate the nation’s birth, as well as the only U.S. president born on Independence Day. The day begins at 10:00 a.m. with a Naturalization Ceremony – the induction of 20 new U.S. citizens. At noon, the Vermont National Guard leads a march to the cemetery where a wreath from the White House is placed at the president’s gravesite.

Manchester Music Festival

July 6 to August 17, Multiple locations throughout Manchester

Manchester Music Festival welcomes award-winning artists from around the world for seven weeks of concerts in the Green Mountains of Vermont during the summer season.

Stoweflake Hot Air Balloon Festival

July 7-9, Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa, Stowe

Come to the Stoweflake Hot Air Balloon Festival and watch more than 25 hot-air balloons fill the sky. View breathtaking launches, enjoy live entertainment, and sip refreshing offerings in the beer and wine garden.

Battle of Hubbardton Revolutionary War Encampment

July 8, Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site

The 240th anniversary of the only Revolutionary War battle in Vermont is honored at this living history weekend. Five hundred encamped reenactors portray the American and British soldiers who fought here on July 7, 1777. Activities for all ages will be hosted in collaboration with the Living History Association.

Vermont Governor’s Cup

July 8, Brook Farm Vineyards, Proctorsville

The Vermont Governor’s Cup is a celebration of the growing community of winemakers that call Vermont home.​ Starting at 10 a.m., doors open for fellow wine lovers to explore and sample the diverse wines of Vermont.

REEL FUN Fishing Program

July 10-17, Vermont State Parks

Teaming up with Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Vermont State Parks are proud to offer free loaner fishing gear, including rods and reels, lures, and waterways info packets all summer long at 18 Vermont State Parks. There will also be free “Lets Go Fishing” clinics held by professional instructors.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

July 13-29, Dorset Theatre Festival

In this fast-paced comic mystery, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its latest heir. The intrepid investigators untangle a dizzying web of clues and deceit. Silly accents and disguises abound as five actors portray more than 40 characters in this family-friendly adventure.

Killington Wine Festival

July 14-16, Killington Resort

Enjoy a weekend of tasting fine wines with Killington Peak and the Green Mountains of Vermont serving as a scenic backdrop. More than 500 wines from a collection of over 40 vineyards around the world will be featured.

Marlboro Music Festival

July 15 to August 13, Marlboro College

Public concerts are presented on Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons. The performances provide exciting musical discoveries and represent the spirit and dedication to excellence of the entire Marlboro Music community.

Vermont Cheesemakers Festival

July 16, Shelburne Farms

Vermont is the leading artisanal cheese state with the highest number of cheesemakers per capita. Come experience the passion for making fine cheeses, taste local foods and wines, and meet the artisans who craft them.

Vermont Brewers Festival

July 21-22, Waterfront Park, Burlington

The Vermont Brewers Festival is one of the premier beer festivals in the world, held on the waterfront of Lake Champlain overlooking the Adirondack Mountains. Festival-goers can sample from over 150 beers created by elite brewers.

Vermont Mountain Bike Festival

July 21-23, Sugarbush Mount Ellen, Warren

The Vermont Mountain Bike Festival welcomes riders of all skill levels to experience the Mad River Valley’s stellar trail network, try a wide range of mountain bikes, enjoy local food and drink specials, listen to live music and camp under the stars all from the base of Mount Ellen.

VADA Antique Show

July 21-22, Stratton Mountain Resort

Check out the Vermont Antiques Dealers Association Annual Antique Show at Stratton Mountain Resort. Find your next antique treasure while enjoying summer in the scenic Green Mountains.

Picturing Frederick Douglass

July 23, Rokeby Museum, Ferrisburgh

Frederick Douglass scholar John Stauffer will present some of the 160 photographs from his new book. “The Underground Railroad in Vermont” is a permanent installation on the second floor of Rokeby’s Education Center.

Harpoon Brewery BBQ Festival

July 29-30, Harpoon Brewery, Windsor

Harpoon is celebrating summer with beer, friends, live music, and some of the world’s best barbecue at their brewery in Windsor.

Family Fun & Field Day and Annual Moose Lottery

July 29, Barre Fish and Game Club

Bring the whole family out to try archery, shotguns, casting for bass and to experience Vermont Game Wardens perform a Search and Rescue demonstration. Stay to hear who wins a moose permit at the annual Moose Lottery.

Warren Kimble Folk Art 2017

Throughout July, Brandon Artist Guild

Beloved Vermont artist Warren Kimble will be featured in an exhibition of a new body of folk art reexamining his signature animal, barn, and homestead scenes on antique wooden boards and other found objects.

Circus Smirkus 2017 Big Top Tour

July 2 to August 20, Multiple locations throughout Vermont

In this 30th anniversary season of the award-winning, international traveling youth circus, kids are the stars, featured in aerial acts, high-wire, clowning, juggling and more.

20th Annual North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show

July 8 to October 29, Vermont Arts Exchange and surrounding areas, North Bennington

This annual exhibit will feature works by more than thirty nationally recognized and local area artists. An array of different media and eclectic styles of sculpture will be spread over the Vermont Arts Exchange campus and surrounding areas.

Mauritius

July 21 to August 6, Oldcastle Theatre Company, Bennington

Theresa Rebeck’s “Mauritius” is a tension-filled exploration of the seemingly benign hobby of stamp collecting. Two sisters, following their mother’s death, discover a book of rare stamps that may include the crown jewel for collectors.