Premier Food and Drink Events Return to Vermont in July

News Release — Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing
June 21, 2017
Contact:
Philip Tortora
(802) 522-7323
[email protected]
MONTPELIER, Vt. – Several signature food and drink festivals will make their return to Vermont this July, attracting thousands of visitors to destinations around the state. Headlining the calendar of these culinary events are the Vermont Cheesemakers Festival on July 16 at Shelburne Farms, the Vermont Brewers Festival at Burlington’s Waterfront Park on July 21 & 22, and the Killington Wine Festival taking place from July 14 to 16.
Other palate pleasing events in Vermont next month include the inaugural Vermont Governor’s Cup wine tasting event at Brook Farm Vineyards in Proctorsville on July 8, and the Harpoon Brewery BBQ Festival on July 29 & 30 in Windsor.
Below are many of the top Vermont tourism events for July 2017, including some previews of Independence Day weekend events:
Burlington Independence Day Celebration
July 3, Waterfront Park, Burlington
One of the most-attended events of the year in Vermont, spectators will gather all along Lake Champlain for the city’s spectacular annual fireworks show.
Montpelier Independence Day Celebration
July 3, Downtown Montpelier
July 3rd is the Capital City’s largest festival of the year with many activities happening downtown throughout the day and more than 40 food and craft vendors lining State Street.
Fireworks for Freedom
July 3, Mount Snow, Dover
Join Mount Snow as it celebrates our nation’s independence with a huge fireworks display and BBQ. The party and best viewing area will be in front of the Grand Summit Resort Hotel.
Bristol Fourth of July
July 4, Bristol
Bristol carries on traditional celebrations- parades, picnics, fireworks – as a way to celebrate America’s birthday, as well as some more unique festivities like the Great Bristol Outhouse Race.
President Calvin Coolidge Birthday Celebration
July 4, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, Plymouth Notch
Plymouth’s July 4th activities commemorate the nation’s birth, as well as the only U.S. president born on Independence Day. The day begins at 10:00 a.m. with a Naturalization Ceremony – the induction of 20 new U.S. citizens. At noon, the Vermont National Guard leads a march to the cemetery where a wreath from the White House is placed at the president’s gravesite.
Manchester Music Festival
July 6 to August 17, Multiple locations throughout Manchester
Manchester Music Festival welcomes award-winning artists from around the world for seven weeks of concerts in the Green Mountains of Vermont during the summer season.
Stoweflake Hot Air Balloon Festival
July 7-9, Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa, Stowe
Come to the Stoweflake Hot Air Balloon Festival and watch more than 25 hot-air balloons fill the sky. View breathtaking launches, enjoy live entertainment, and sip refreshing offerings in the beer and wine garden.
Battle of Hubbardton Revolutionary War Encampment
July 8, Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site
The 240th anniversary of the only Revolutionary War battle in Vermont is honored at this living history weekend. Five hundred encamped reenactors portray the American and British soldiers who fought here on July 7, 1777. Activities for all ages will be hosted in collaboration with the Living History Association.
Vermont Governor’s Cup
July 8, Brook Farm Vineyards, Proctorsville
The Vermont Governor’s Cup is a celebration of the growing community of winemakers that call Vermont home. Starting at 10 a.m., doors open for fellow wine lovers to explore and sample the diverse wines of Vermont.
REEL FUN Fishing Program
July 10-17, Vermont State Parks
Teaming up with Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Vermont State Parks are proud to offer free loaner fishing gear, including rods and reels, lures, and waterways info packets all summer long at 18 Vermont State Parks. There will also be free “Lets Go Fishing” clinics held by professional instructors.
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
July 13-29, Dorset Theatre Festival
In this fast-paced comic mystery, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its latest heir. The intrepid investigators untangle a dizzying web of clues and deceit. Silly accents and disguises abound as five actors portray more than 40 characters in this family-friendly adventure.
Killington Wine Festival
July 14-16, Killington Resort
Enjoy a weekend of tasting fine wines with Killington Peak and the Green Mountains of Vermont serving as a scenic backdrop. More than 500 wines from a collection of over 40 vineyards around the world will be featured.
Marlboro Music Festival
July 15 to August 13, Marlboro College
Public concerts are presented on Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons. The performances provide exciting musical discoveries and represent the spirit and dedication to excellence of the entire Marlboro Music community.
Vermont Cheesemakers Festival
July 16, Shelburne Farms
Vermont is the leading artisanal cheese state with the highest number of cheesemakers per capita. Come experience the passion for making fine cheeses, taste local foods and wines, and meet the artisans who craft them.
Vermont Brewers Festival
July 21-22, Waterfront Park, Burlington
The Vermont Brewers Festival is one of the premier beer festivals in the world, held on the waterfront of Lake Champlain overlooking the Adirondack Mountains. Festival-goers can sample from over 150 beers created by elite brewers.
Vermont Mountain Bike Festival
July 21-23, Sugarbush Mount Ellen, Warren
The Vermont Mountain Bike Festival welcomes riders of all skill levels to experience the Mad River Valley’s stellar trail network, try a wide range of mountain bikes, enjoy local food and drink specials, listen to live music and camp under the stars all from the base of Mount Ellen.
VADA Antique Show
July 21-22, Stratton Mountain Resort
Check out the Vermont Antiques Dealers Association Annual Antique Show at Stratton Mountain Resort. Find your next antique treasure while enjoying summer in the scenic Green Mountains.
Picturing Frederick Douglass
July 23, Rokeby Museum, Ferrisburgh
Frederick Douglass scholar John Stauffer will present some of the 160 photographs from his new book. “The Underground Railroad in Vermont” is a permanent installation on the second floor of Rokeby’s Education Center.
Harpoon Brewery BBQ Festival
July 29-30, Harpoon Brewery, Windsor
Harpoon is celebrating summer with beer, friends, live music, and some of the world’s best barbecue at their brewery in Windsor.
Family Fun & Field Day and Annual Moose Lottery
July 29, Barre Fish and Game Club
Bring the whole family out to try archery, shotguns, casting for bass and to experience Vermont Game Wardens perform a Search and Rescue demonstration. Stay to hear who wins a moose permit at the annual Moose Lottery.
Warren Kimble Folk Art 2017
Throughout July, Brandon Artist Guild
Beloved Vermont artist Warren Kimble will be featured in an exhibition of a new body of folk art reexamining his signature animal, barn, and homestead scenes on antique wooden boards and other found objects.
Circus Smirkus 2017 Big Top Tour
July 2 to August 20, Multiple locations throughout Vermont
In this 30th anniversary season of the award-winning, international traveling youth circus, kids are the stars, featured in aerial acts, high-wire, clowning, juggling and more.
20th Annual North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show
July 8 to October 29, Vermont Arts Exchange and surrounding areas, North Bennington
This annual exhibit will feature works by more than thirty nationally recognized and local area artists. An array of different media and eclectic styles of sculpture will be spread over the Vermont Arts Exchange campus and surrounding areas.
Mauritius
July 21 to August 6, Oldcastle Theatre Company, Bennington
Theresa Rebeck’s “Mauritius” is a tension-filled exploration of the seemingly benign hobby of stamp collecting. Two sisters, following their mother’s death, discover a book of rare stamps that may include the crown jewel for collectors.