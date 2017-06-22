Howard Center staff offers Suicide Prevention Symposium workshop

News Release — Howard Center

June 22, 2017

Howard Center Staff Beth Holden Offers Workshop at Suicide Prevention Symposium

BURLINGTON, VT—Beth Holden, Associate Director of Howard Center programs for children and families, presented a workshop, “Riding the Roller Coaster: Implementation of Zero Suicide.” The presentation was part of the recent 2017 Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium, sponsored by the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center.

Holden says, “Howard Center has made a commitment to suicide prevention, in both concept and practice. Our agency supports Vermont’s aspirational goal of zero suicides among persons receiving care. The workshop was an opportunity to present plans and strategies of a system-

wide approach to improve suicide care to those seeking treatment.”

According to the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, the number of suicide deaths in Vermont is greater than the number of motor vehicle deaths or homicides. Nationally, more than 33,000 take their own lives each year.

Beth Holden, M.S., is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor. She has worked at Howard Center for 25 years and lives in Shelburne.

