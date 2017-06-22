 

Howard Center staff offers Suicide Prevention Symposium workshop

Jun. 22, 2017, 10:16 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Howard Center
June 22, 2017

Contact:
Martie Majoros
[email protected]

Howard Center Staff Beth Holden Offers Workshop at Suicide Prevention Symposium

BURLINGTON, VT—Beth Holden, Associate Director of Howard Center programs for children and families, presented a workshop, “Riding the Roller Coaster: Implementation of Zero Suicide.” The presentation was part of the recent 2017 Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium, sponsored by the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center.

Holden says, “Howard Center has made a commitment to suicide prevention, in both concept and practice. Our agency supports Vermont’s aspirational goal of zero suicides among persons receiving care. The workshop was an opportunity to present plans and strategies of a system-
wide approach to improve suicide care to those seeking treatment.”

According to the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, the number of suicide deaths in Vermont is greater than the number of motor vehicle deaths or homicides. Nationally, more than 33,000 take their own lives each year.

Beth Holden, M.S., is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor. She has worked at Howard Center for 25 years and lives in Shelburne.

For more information, contact Martie Majoros at 488-6911 or [email protected].

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Howard Center staff offers Suicide Prevention Symposium workshop"