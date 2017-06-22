 

Briefing and progress report on OneCare Vermont June 27

News Release — OneCare Vermont
June 21, 2017

INVITATION TO JUNE 27 BRIEFING AND PROGRESS REPORT ON ONECARE VERMONT

OneCare Vermont will hold a briefing for the media regarding its June 23 FY 18 budget submission to the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB).

Background:

At the end of 2016, the State of Vermont entered into a first-in-the-nation agreement with the federal government to transform Vermont’s health care delivery and payment systems. This agreement, the All-Payer ACO Model, brings payers and providers together under a regulatory process to establish a plan for transitioning away from fee-for-service reimbursements to a value-based system.

OneCare will submit the budget to the GMCB on Friday June 23, and the GMCB will review that submission at a public hearing in July.

OneCare Vermont CEO Todd Moore and a panel of health care leaders will be available to describe the budget and answer questions about its progress on achieving the goals of the All-Payer ACO model.

WHAT: Media briefing and progress report on OneCare Vermont’s FY18 budget submission

WHEN: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 10:00 AM

WHERE: OneCare offices – 365 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, VT

