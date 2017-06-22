 

Bank fraud trial is set

Jun. 22, 2017, 3:46 pm by Leave a Comment

(This story by Ed Damon was originally published in the Bennington Banner June 22.)

BENNINGTON — A trial in federal court in Burlington will be held in November for a Connecticut couple who allegedly defrauded several financial institutions out of over $1 million.

Alison Gu, 41, and Matthew C. Abel, 45, have each pleaded not guilty to felony bank fraud charges. Federal prosecutors allege the Cheshire, Conn. residents ran a scheme that involved using multiple aliases to falsify documents that were used to apply for mortgage loan and refinancing. Among the five financial institutions was the Bank of Bennington. Two Bennington County properties are among several obtained through fraudulent means.

A jury will be drawn in Burlington on Oct. 30, according to court documents. The trial is slated to continue immediately after and continue through Nov. 9. Abel and Gu will return to court for a pretrial conference on Sept. 18.

In April, Chief Judge Christina Reiss denied the defendants’ request for separate trials. Attorneys for Abel and Gu argued had argued their cases and charges were improperly joined.

A three-count federal indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent mortgage loan and refinancing applications to five financial institutions between 2013 and 2015, totaling $1.06 million. That included a $417,000 mortgage loan from the Bank of Bennington. Referenced in court records are two Vermont homes: One on Read Farm Lane in Dorset and another on Old Snow Valley Road in Winhall.

The investigation began in March 2015 after Gu allegedly attempted to obtain a U.S. passport under an alias, presenting documents at the agency in St. Albans that raised suspicion. Prosecutors say Gu used social security numbers of deceased women and forged court documents that purportedly showed name changes to obtain social security cards, which were
in turn used to obtain identification cards.

Abel’s alleged involvement included setting up a corporation to acquire real estate in Connecticut and quitclaiming it to a fake identity of Gu’s, who later used falsified documents to obtain a loan against the same property.

Gu was arrested in June 2016 on a three-count federal indictment. Abel was arrested on a superseding indictment in July.

Gu and Abel have each pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court of Vermont in Burlington to a felony count of bank fraud. Gu also pleaded not guilty to single felony counts of passport fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Both are under conditions of release. Gu is currently under home detention and electronic monitoring.

Filed Under: Courts & Corrections Tagged With: ,

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Bank fraud trial is set"