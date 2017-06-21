Vermont Public Interest Research Group urges Scott to act on climate

News Release — VPIRG

June 20

Contact:

Paul Burns

802-793-1985

VPIRG urges Gov. Scott to ‘walk the walk’ on climate

Montpelier, VT— Dozens of organizers with the Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRG) greeted political, business and academic leaders as they filed into the ECHO Center on Burlington’s waterfront today, for a press conference on climate change.

The event inside was organized by Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger in the wake of President Trump’s retreat from the worldwide Paris climate agreement. Gov. Phil Scott, who recently pledged Vermont’s support for the Paris agreement, participated as well.

The goal of the Mayor’s event was to encourage more action and specific pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to help make up for the federal government’s abdication of responsibility.

“Mayor Weinberger deserves a lot of credit not only for the leadership that the City of Burlington has shown on climate action, but also for helping to encourage others to step up as well,” said Paul Burns, executive director of VPIRG.

“The problem is, if we look out over the next crucial decade and only ask people to meet the climate pollution reduction goals of the Paris agreement, we won’t get anywhere near the more ambitious target already contained in Vermont statute,” he added.

Meeting the intent of the Paris accord cannot possibly mean retreating from Vermont’s own ambitious goals for greenhouse gas reductions and the development of clean, renewable energy, according to VPIRG.

Even more important than the target for pledges was the need for genuine action on climate, those rallying outside the conference said.

“Pledges of commitment are important. But talk is no longer enough. And in the case of Gov. Scott, we must recognize that his actions to date have not matched his rhetoric. Since taking office, he has pushed a ban on renewable wind power, proposed slashing investments in efficiency, and threatened to veto tax reforms that would price carbon pollution while cutting taxes for low and middle-income Vermonters. His actions are moving Vermont further from the responsible climate goals that most Vermonters support. It’s time for Gov. Scott to walk the walk on climate,” said Burns.

Gov. Scott’s position on climate has, by his own admission, “evolved” in the past year. (See “Fair Game” in Seven Days, August 24, 1016.) A year ago he wasn’t convinced of the role that the burning of fossil fuels plays in climate change. He also said that no new action would be required to meet Vermont’s goal of obtaining 90 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2015.

More recently, he has expressed support for the state’s long-term goals on climate pollution reduction and renewable energy development. But as noted above, the actions of his administration have not supported those goals.

The event organized by Mayor Weinberger did include a number of nonprofit organizations and Vermont businesses fully committed to ambitious climate action.

“Given the shameful retreat of the Trump administration on climate matters, the states must step up. Vermonters are ready to fight back and they’re looking for our leaders to aim high and act accordingly,” concluded Burns.