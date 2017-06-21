Vermont named among top states for strong summer meals participation

News Release — Hunger Free Vermont

June 14, 2017

Alida Duncan

Vermont One of Top States Recognized for Strong Summer Meals Participation

June 14, 2017 (South Burlington, VT) — A report released yesterday by the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC) confirms that Vermont continues to be a national leader in the fight to end childhood hunger, especially during the summer months when free school meals are not available. The “Hunger Doesn’t Take a Vacation” report shows that Vermont has maintained its national ranking at 3rd in serving kids summer meals, with an average daily participation of 9,041—a 3% increase in average daily participation over summer 2015. It also shows that Vermont’s summer breakfast participation grew, now ranking 10th in average daily participation of summer breakfasts. With outreach and assistance from Hunger Free Vermont, Vermont is one of the six states recognized for having strong participation in both summer breakfast and summer lunch. Meanwhile, average daily participation in summer meals on the national scale has gone down with 3 million children getting summer meals—4.8% fewer than were served in the previous summer.

The national Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) which has made outreach on summer nutrition a priority along with state partners such as Vermont’s Agency of Education and Hunger Free Vermont. Over the past decade, Vermont has seen consistent growth in the SFSP among low-income children despite declining overall school enrollment. In just the last 6 years, the number of summer programs serving meals has grown by 79%. There is still work to be done, however, with only 1 out of every 3 kids from low-income households who rely on school meals during the school year having accessed summer meals in 2016.

Many summer meal sites struggle to cover added costs such as transportation, site supervision and enrichment programming. “The rural nature of our state presents unique challenges for sponsors who provide summer meals to children,” said Marissa Parisi, Executive Director at Hunger Free Vermont. “For these programs to be successful, children and families need access to opportunities for both nutrition and enrichment activities. While USDA Child Nutrition Programs provide critical funding for these efforts, communities must be very resourceful in stretching those dollars to maximum effect and identifying other funding sources to cover shortfalls.”

To prevent the loss in programming and support expansion of summer meal programs, organizations like Hunger Free Vermont have worked with the USDA and local communities to find new and creative solutions to feed more children in the summer months. Libraries, day care centers, senior centers, and housing developments have become popular locations for summer meal sites, providing enhanced services to children and families in locations they already frequent. Innovative approaches like these have led to an increase in summer meals served—in 2016 over 300 sites served nearly 500,000 meals to kids. By promoting summer meal sites, partner organizations around the state are working hard to continue to increase the number of children participating in summer meal and activity programs this summer. To find out where summer meal sites are located in Vermont, children and families can dial 211 toll free or text ‘FOOD’ to 877-877.

Free summer meal program kickoff events are happening around Vermont in June at the following locations:

Wednesday, June 21st – Burlington: Roosevelt Park Pizza in the Park 5:15-6:15. In addition to serving lunches M-F at locations throughout Burlington, the Burlington School Food Project will be hosting Pizza in the Park for everyone 18 and under start June 21st throughout the summer.

Thursday, June 22nd – Newport: Green Mountain Farm to School will have a ‘Block Party in the Kingdom’ from 3:00-6:00 PM at Gardner Park in Newport, 155 Gardner Park Rd, Newport. Farmers’ market, activities, live music, and free food for kids 18 and under.

Friday, June 23rd—Windsor Summer Celebration to learn about the town’s new summer meal program, enjoy activities with community partners, and have free lunch for children. Exact location in Windsor TBD. Contact Rebecca Mitchell at Hunger Free Vermont for updated information: [email protected]

Monday, June 26th— Brattleboro: Living Memorial Park, 12-1pm (with free swimming 1-4). This summer celebration is co-hosted by summer meal sponsor Windham Southeast Supervisory Union and its partners/supporters: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, and United Way of Windham County.