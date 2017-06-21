Vermont leaders ask Congress to support environmental progress

News Release — Nature Conservancy in Vermont

June 21, 2017

Vermont Leaders Visit Capitol Hill to Ask Congress to Support Conservation, Science and Clean Energy

Nature Conservancy Volunteer Leaders Serve as “Voices for Nature”

June 21, 2017 — The Nature Conservancy in Vermont and volunteer leaders from Vermont’s business, policy and science arenas traveled to Capitol Hill today to ask Congress to support the state’s lands and waters through action on conservation, science and energy policies.

Nature Conservancy Vermont trustees, Lynn Bondurant of Danby, George Burrill of Charlotte, Allen Clark of Plainfield, Richard Heilemann of Manchester, Richard Jackson of Dorset, Deb Markowitz of Montpelier, John McInerney of Pawlet, James Murdoch of Essex Junction, Peter Swift of Charlotte, met with Vermont’s federal delegation to encourage them to invest in nature and support clean energy initiatives. They asked lawmakers to fund conservation and science programs in the federal budget, incorporate nature-based solutions into the upcoming infrastructure package, and permanently renew and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), among other requests.

“Investing in nature will grow a prosperous and resilient Vermont and US. We need to act on climate and protect our lands and waters. We look forward to speaking with Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, and Congressman Welch about how nature based solutions can make Vermont and our country stronger,” said Lynn Bondurant, Trustee Chair, Nature Conservancy in Vermont.

The visit comes at a challenging time for natural resource issues in Washington. President Trump’s proposed fiscal year 2018 budget, for example, would slash conservation-related funding, including an 84% cut to LWCF, which supports public lands, such as the Green Mountain National Forest and Camel’s Hump State Park using no tax dollars. The budget also calls for elimination of the Environmental Protection Agency’s regional programs including key support for Lake Champlain initiatives, and an end to the Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program, which provides incentives for private landowners to engage in conservation and is helping improve water quality in Vermont. However, Congress can instead choose to fully fund these programs.

“Investing in nature is a nonpartisan way to improve the nation’s economy, the environment and the health and well-being of Americans. Yet federal conservation programs face significant threats,” added Heather Furman, state director, The Nature Conservancy in Vermont. “We’re asking Congress to support conservation programs that provide Americans with the clean air and water, resilient communities and healthy economies we all need to survive and thrive. And we want Congress to support practical solutions for creating a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous energy future for America.”

Conservation programs often boost local economies. The U.S. outdoor recreation sector annually brings in $887 billion in consumer spending and supports 7.6 million jobs, according to the Outdoor Industry Association’s 2017 economic report. In Vermont, outdoor recreation accounts for 34,000 direct jobs and $2.5 billion in consumer spending. However, conservation programs make up only about 1 percent of the federal budget, and that number has been falling over time.

“When we conserve our lands and waters, the nation — as well as Vermont’s communities — receive big returns on a relatively small investment,” said Phil Huffman, The Nature Conservancy in Vermont’s director of landscape conservation and policy. “These federal conservation programs are critical to our economy and our way of life.”