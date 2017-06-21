Vermont among leading states in educational support to homeless pre-schoolers

News Release — The Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness

June 20, 2017

DC, Maine, Vermont and Nevada Lead in Educational Support to Homeless Pre-Schoolers

A new report released today by the Institute of Children, Poverty and Homelessness ranked the District of Columbia #1 in the enrollment of homeless students in pre-Kindergarten; Maine as the most improved in the enrollment of homeless students in pre-Kindergarten; Vermont as #1 in the enrollment of homeless children in Head Start and Early Head Start programs and Nevada as the most improved in Head Start and Early Head Start enrollments for homeless children. The report is a follow-up to a recent report, “Out of the Shadows,” which ranks all fifty states and the District of Columbia by how effectively they identify homeless students within their school systems. Oregon, New York and Alaska were rated at the top overall; Mississippi, Tennesee and Connecticut scraped the bottom. The report is available for free download at www.icphusa.org.

Education is a critical tool in helping homeless children toward a brigher future. Large disparities exist in the academic achievement of Kindergarteners who have attended preschool and those who have not. This gap, which can persist throughout a child’s future education, is compounded by the fact that children from low-income families are less likely to attend preschool than their peers. Homeless students are even less likely to attend preschool, despite the fact that early education gives homeless children access to services that can help them overcome some of the negative impacts of homelessness.

ICPH used five criteria to create the overall state rankings: the percentage of children in early Head Start/Head Start who are homeless; homeless children as a percentage of poor children who are enrolled in pre-Kindergarten; homeless children as a percentage of extremely poor children in grades Kindergarten-12; the percentage of all students identified as homeless and living “doubled up”; and the percentage of homeless students identified as having a disability.