 

Vermont among leading states in educational support to homeless pre-schoolers

Jun. 21, 2017, 9:55 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — The Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness
June 20, 2017

Contact:
Joanne King
[email protected]

DC, Maine, Vermont and Nevada Lead in Educational Support to Homeless Pre-Schoolers

A new report released today by the Institute of Children, Poverty and Homelessness ranked the District of Columbia #1 in the enrollment of homeless students in pre-Kindergarten; Maine as the most improved in the enrollment of homeless students in pre-Kindergarten; Vermont as #1 in the enrollment of homeless children in Head Start and Early Head Start programs and Nevada as the most improved in Head Start and Early Head Start enrollments for homeless children. The report is a follow-up to a recent report, “Out of the Shadows,” which ranks all fifty states and the District of Columbia by how effectively they identify homeless students within their school systems. Oregon, New York and Alaska were rated at the top overall; Mississippi, Tennesee and Connecticut scraped the bottom. The report is available for free download at www.icphusa.org.

Education is a critical tool in helping homeless children toward a brigher future. Large disparities exist in the academic achievement of Kindergarteners who have attended preschool and those who have not. This gap, which can persist throughout a child’s future education, is compounded by the fact that children from low-income families are less likely to attend preschool than their peers. Homeless students are even less likely to attend preschool, despite the fact that early education gives homeless children access to services that can help them overcome some of the negative impacts of homelessness.

ICPH used five criteria to create the overall state rankings: the percentage of children in early Head Start/Head Start who are homeless; homeless children as a percentage of poor children who are enrolled in pre-Kindergarten; homeless children as a percentage of extremely poor children in grades Kindergarten-12; the percentage of all students identified as homeless and living “doubled up”; and the percentage of homeless students identified as having a disability.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont among leading states in educational support to homeless pre-s..."