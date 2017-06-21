Scott and Legislative leaders announce agreement on education savings proposal - VTDigger

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott

June 20, 2017

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT AND LEGISLATIVE LEADERS ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT ON EDUCATION SAVINGS PROPOSAL

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson today issued the following statement:

“We are pleased to announce we have reached an agreement in principle on an education savings proposal that will take an important step to make Vermont more affordable. If passed by the full legislative body, this proposal will help the state achieve significant savings in the education fund and lower property tax rates.

“The agreement reached upholds the principles each of us committed to during the legislative session, building on areas of agreement and our shared goal to improve the lives of Vermonters. Importantly, it ensures that we will have a budget that does not raise taxes and fees, including property tax rates.

“As we finalize the proposal and work with the full legislature to move it forward, we are confident it will have cross-party support. We look forward to passing a balanced budget that does not raise taxes and fees, provides property tax relief, and makes critical investments in early care and learning, higher education, affordable housing, mental health, and economic development.”

Governor Scott and legislative leaders will hold a joint press conference tomorrow to outline the full proposal. Details for the press conference are forthcoming.