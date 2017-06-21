Rutland man sentenced to three years for heroin distribution

News Release — U.S. Department of Justice

June 21, 2017

Rutland Man Sentenced to Three Years’ Imprisonment for Distribution of Heroin

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Kevin Williams (a.k.a. “Capone”and “Cap”), 44, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford for Williams’ distribution of heroin in the Rutland area in October 2015. Williams previously pled guilty to this offense. Williams is originally from Bronx, New York but more recently lived in the Rutland area. He has

been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest on February 16, 2016.

The maximum term of imprisonment for this offense is 20 years. In addition to imposing a three-year term of imprisonment, Judge Crawford sentenced Williams to the mandatory three-year term of supervised release, which will begin after Williams serves the prison term.

The government presented evidence at sentencing showing that Williams also organized a small prostitution ring in Rutland, in which Williams paid three women addicts with drugs in order to convince the women to prostitute themselves. Williams organized the prostitution and kept the cash the women earned, ranging from $50-$200 per session. The government’s evidence at sentencing showed that Williams used Backpage.com to advertise these women.

A 19-year-old victim testified at sentencing that in June 2015, just after she was released from DCF custody at age 18, she met Williams in Rutland and began buying heroin from him to feed her addiction. She testified she helped Williams deliver crack and heroin in exchange for heroin, which she then used. She also testified that on a few occasions Williams paid her in heroin to have sex with him. Finally, she testified that Williams asked her to prostitute herself, but she refused.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug

Enforcement Administration, and the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force. The United States is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Perella. The defendant is represented by William Kraham, Esq. of Brattleboro.