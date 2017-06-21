 

New business startups compete for $10k in legal services

Jun. 21, 2017, 8:27 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC
June 20, 2017

Contact:
Joseph L. Choquette III
802-225-5510

(Lebanon, N.H.) Aspiring inventors may win up to $10,000 in legal services by competing in a patent competition for start-ups and early stage companies sponsored by the intellectual property attorneys at the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC.

The patent competition will be kicked off by a seminar where best practices for patent and trademark protection will be presented and any questions about the competition answered in a program entitled “IP 101.” The seminar is planned for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 20 at the firm’s Lebanon office at 67 Etna Road.

The seminar will cover the costs and benefits of patenting, best practices for obtaining patents and assessing competitor patents, and what trademarks can and cannot do for a business. The program will be presented by DRM Intellectual Property Attorneys Cathy Stadecker and Kevin McGrath.

“The patent competition makes it fun and the free legal services will really help a start-up business, but all new and emerging businesses should know more about protecting their unique assets,” Stadecker said. “The information that will be provided about intellectual property rights is the real prize for our attendees.”

The seminar is free of charge and open to all. To enter the competition or to register for the seminar, visit the DRM web site at www.drm.com.

