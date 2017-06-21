 

Howard Center Chittenden Clinic receives accreditation

June 20, 2017

Chittenden Clinic Receives Three-Year CARF Accreditation

BURLINGTON, VT—Howard Center’s Chittenden Clinic at San Remo Drive in South Burlington was just notified that it has been awarded a three-year accreditation—the highest level of accreditation—from CARF International, an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human service organizations. In addition, the Clinic received a three-year recertification from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The three-year CARF accreditation for its Outpatient Opioid Treatment Program for Adults will extend through June 30, 2020. The award commends Howard Center and notes, “This achievement is an indication of your organization’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the persons served. Services, personnel, and documentation clearly indicate an established pattern of conformance to standards.”

Specifically, the report cited several program strengths, including the experienced and highly credentialed staff, the complete continuum of services, and client satisfaction. Reviewers further noted that, “The organization is led by experienced and respected leadership that values its employees and the persons served. The State Methadone Authority speaks highly of the organization and the leadership team.”

Catherine Simonson, Howard Center’s Chief Client Services Officer, said, “We are extremely pleased to receive a three-year accreditation for our San Remo Drive clinic as it validates the importance and quality of the work we do in contributing to the betterment of individuals’ lives and
the community.” Over 1,000 patients have received services since the Clinic opened in the fall of 2013.

