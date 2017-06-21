 

Health information exchange supports population health

Jun. 21, 2017, 1:42 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Business Wire
June 20, 2017

Vermont Health Information Exchange Leverages Terminology and Data Management Solutions from Wolters Kluwer to Support Population Health and ACO Analytics
Vermont Healthcare Providers, Health Plans and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) to Benefit from Higher Quality Data and Advanced Analytics Capabilities

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today a partnership with Vermont Information Technology Leaders (VITL) to advance health information exchange and accountable care reporting for the state.

“The Health Language platform plays a major part in helping us normalize specific quality measures for these customers.”

“Data quality is crucial to our ACO, OneCare Vermont, and our Blueprint for Health patient-centered medical home,” said Michael Gagnon, Chief Technology Officer at VITL. “The Health Language platform plays a major part in helping us normalize specific quality measures for these customers.”

“We are delighted to be supporting VITL and their stakeholders with their advanced interoperability and quality reporting initiatives,” said Dan Buell, General Manager of Health Language at Wolters Kluwer Clinical Software Solutions. “Hundreds of thousands of people are benefitting from improved patient care and population health advancements as a result of VITL and its health information management capabilities. It’s exciting and rewarding to be contributing to such an important initiative at the leading edge of healthcare transformation.”

The Enterprise Terminology Management Platform is a comprehensive solution for synthesizing and managing big data across the healthcare continuum, enabling accurate analytics and reporting. It helps healthcare organizations enhance investments made in data warehouses, analytics software and population health management tools by standardizing and normalizing clinical, claims and administrative data across disparate systems. Additionally, the platform helps healthcare organizations manage data governance and centralize healthcare terminologies such as standard code sets used for clinical, billing and administrative documentation and reporting.

For more information about the Health Language Enterprise Terminology Management Platform, please visit www.healthlanguage.com.

