Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation presented highest recognition award

News Release — Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation and Cynosure

June 21, 2017

Contact: Frank Cioffi

[email protected]

Mobile: 802.238.4535

BURLINGTON – The Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation (GBIC) presented its highest recognition award today Dr John Evans, at its 63rd Annual Meeting on June 21, 2017 at the Echo Leahy Center on the Burlington Waterfront.

Attended by approximately 300 members of the Northwest Vermont community, GBIC presented the 2017 C. Harry Behney Lifetime Economic Development Achievement Award to Dr. John Evans, President of the Vermont Technology Council and former Dean of the UVM Medical School. Given each year since 1995 in honor of past GBIC president C. Harry Behney, the Behney Award recognizes Vermont leaders for their significant contributions to advancing the economic wellbeing of the people of our community and promoting a climate that enhances the economic vitality of the state of Vermont. GBIC is proud to award Dr. John Evans with the 2017 C. Harry Behney Lifetime Economic Development Achievement Award.

GBIC honored Dr. Evans for his many contributions to the people and the State of Vermont in advancing innovation, entrepreneurship, dynamic economic development in our region, for our state and for Vermonters. Dr. Evans is one of the founding members of the Vermont Technology Council, where he continues to serve as President and Dr Evans is the founder/creator of VCET, the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies. Dr Evans continues to serve on the VCET Board of Directors. Dr. Evans is former Dean of the UVM Medical School and he is a Professor Emeritus and he has served and continues to serve as a Special Advisor to several Presidents of UVM. Dr. Evans is also a member of the GBIC Board of Directors. Dr. Evans has been the trail blazer for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in our state and at UVM. His contributions have been so transformational to Vermont and Vermonters.

GBIC President Frank Cioffi said: “GBIC recognizes Dr. Evans for his incredible leadership in research, innovation and entrepreneurship in our region and in Vermont. As the founder of VCET, Dr. Evans blazed the trail to advancing innovation & technology based economic development in our state. We honor and thank Dr. Evans as one of Vermont’s most outstanding leaders in advancing economic development.”

At the meeting, Cynosure, the sister economic development corporation of GBIC presented its 2017 Bob Skiff Community Improvement Award to:

Burlington Philanthropist Holly Miller

COTS Executive Director Rita Markley

Spectrum Youth and Family Services Executive Director Mark Redmond

The Skiff Award was created to acknowledge people who make dynamic contributions to the betterment of our community.

Cynosure President Frank Cioffi said: “We are thrilled to acknowledge the incredibly important community improvement contributions of Holly Miller, Mark Redmond and Rita Markley.

Holly Miller’s work in support of the Visiting Nurses Association has created one of the most important community health assets in our state. In addition together with her husband Bob Miller, Holly has continually made such profound philanthropic donations to support our community and our state.

Through his leadership at Spectrum Youth and Family Services, Mark Redmond, every single day works to help the youth of our region as they face and overcome significant challenges. Mark is nationally recognized for his passionate leadership and dedication to youth.

Through her leadership at COTS, Rita Markley, has led the successful creation of safe and nurturing shelter and residential assistance to those people in our community who are most in need of assistance. Rita’s passionate and dedicated service to help so many people is an inspiration to all of us”.

Francoise Manishimwe Receives 2017 Ernest Pomerleau Scholarship

Francoise Manishmwe was awarded the 2017 Ernest Pomerleau Scholarship. Manishimwe is a graduating Burlington High School senior who currently lives in the South End of Burlington. When her family immigrated to the United States from Burundi in order to escape war, they settled in Burlington. Francoise first attended Edmunds Middle School and then Burlington High School. She began coming to the Club in middle school and her talent and potential became immediately obvious to all. She has been one of our most involved teens, participating in many programs. For example, Francoise has been a runner on the Club’s marathon team, a member of the leadership Keystone Club, a participant in our Outdoor Adventure program, and Zumba Dance Team member. Francoise represented the Club at the Governor’s Institute, and most importantly she has been a dedicated participant in our Early Promise Program. In addition to all of her school and Club activities, she has held down a part time job at Price Chopper. Now at the end of her time at Burlington High School, Francoise has been accepted to every school she applied to, including Lyndon State College, Johnson State College, Castleton University, and Saint Michael’s College. Francoise is following her passion by committing to majoring in Media Arts at Johnson State College in the fall.

GBIC Treasurer Ernie Pomerleau said: “Francoise is truly an inspiration to all of us. We are so proud of her accomplishments and we know that she will continue to succeed in all of her aspirations in life.”

GBIC and Cynosure proudly recognizes these five exceptional Vermonters.