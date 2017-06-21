News Release — University of Vermont

June 20, 2017

Media Contact:

Kris Stepenuck

(802) 656-8504

E-mail: [email protected]

EDUCATIONAL BOAT TRIPS TEACH PUBLIC ABOUT LAKE CHAMPLAIN

Burlington–University of Vermont (UVM) Extension, Lake Champlain Sea Grant and ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain will host three Summer on the Lake educational boat cruises in July and August.

The public is invited aboard the UVM research and education vessel, the R/V Melosira, to learn about the geologic, cultural and historical aspects of Lake Champlain and its watershed. Trips will focus on one of two themes, Stories of Lake Champlain (July 17, 9:30-11:30 a.m.) or Life Underwater (Aug. 17, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Aug. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.). Participants must be at the boat 15 minutes prior to departure time.

All trips depart from the south side of the Rubenstein Lab/Echo Building at 3 College St. in Burlington. The cost is $25 per person. The minimum age to participate is eight-years-old. For more information and to register, visit www.uvm.edu/seagrant/events.

Both trips will begin with an interactive introduction to the geology of Lake Champlain and its watershed. From there, the two themes diverge.

Stories of Lake Champlain will provide a cultural and historical view of Vermont’s largest lake. Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe will share the history of native tribes in the area and their relationship with water. Later in the trip, participants will learn about the lake’s naval history following European settlement.

Stops and sights will include Red Rocks Park, Lone Rock Point, Rock Dunder (of historic significance to the Abenakis) and the Horse Ferry shipwreck. The trip will conclude with an optional hands-on sediment assessment session to look for signs of historical land uses and practices on the lake.

Participants on the Life Underwater trips will try their hand at being limnologists, scientists who study lakes. They will collect biological, chemical and physical measurements to assess the lake’s health and current conditions by towing for and identifying plankton, sampling sediment and monitoring water clarity, among other activities.

To request a disability-related accommodation to participate in any of these programs, please contact Kris Stepenuck at (802) 656-8504 or [email protected] no later than three weeks prior to the trip.