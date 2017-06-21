Children’s Literacy Foundation awards grant to at-risk children

News Release — Children’s Literacy Foundation

June 21, 2017

CLiF Contact:

Jana Brown

(802) 244-0944

[email protected]

The Children’s Literacy Foundation Awards At-Risk Children Grant to Ten Organizations in New Hampshire and Vermont

Waterbury Center, VT — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has awarded ten organizations in Vermont and New Hampshire its At-Risk Children grant for Fall 2017. The grant provides selected organizations serving at-risk children (up to age twelve) in Vermont and New Hampshire with resources to encourage a love of reading and writing. Each of the chosen organizations will host an inspiring storytelling presentation from one of CLiF’s 60 professional authors, illustrators, graphic novelists and storytellers; receive up to $2,000 in new children’s books for an on-site library; have the option to host a family literacy event to teach skills and strategies for reading with kids; and each child present will choose two new books to keep.

This grant is awarded bi-annually in Fall and Spring through an online application process. Applications for Spring 2018 will be available at www.clifonline.org in the Fall. Applicants not selected for this grant round are encouraged to apply again in the future.

Fall 2017 At-Risk Children grantees are:

• Brattleboro Housing Partnerships (W. Brattleboro, VT)

• Colebrook Elementary School Afterschool Program (Colebrook, NH)

• Family Center of Washington County (Montpelier, VT)

• Lund Family Center -Adoption Agency (Burlington, VT) – Storytelling presentation will take place at Lund’s Annual Adoption Day Picnic

• Otter Creek Child Center (Middlebury VT)

• Shelburne Museum – Storytelling and Book Giveaway at the museum with HeadStart children and families (Shelburne, VT)

• Stewartstown Community School Afterschool Program (W. Stewartstown, NH)

• Stratford Public School Afterschool Program (Stratford, NH)

• The Upper Room (Derry, NH)

• Twin Pines Housing (West Lebanon, NH)

Lund Family Center’s Charlotte Bend says, “Lund is very grateful to CLiF for another opportunity to promote literacy and the importance of storytelling to our families. We have enjoyed CLiF presentations at our early childhood education program and at Kids-A-Part, a program serving mothers incarcerated at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and their children in the community. We are excited to bring CLiF to our 20th Annual Adoption Picnic and watch them spark a love of reading, books and stories in a whole new audience. Reading together is a wonderful way for parents and children to connect and spend time together, and can be especially meaningful for families who have recently come together through adoption.”