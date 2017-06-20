News Release — Friends of the Winooski River

June 19, 2017

Contact:

Larry Montague

802-343- 2096

[email protected]

NEW COMMUNITY EVENT, THE WINOOSKI PEDAL AND PADDLE, RAISES MONEY FOR WATERSHED WORK

Can’t decide whether to bike or paddle along our beautiful Winooski River? Do both! An exciting new event brings both together in the Winooski Valley this summer. On Sunday, July 23rd, the Friends of the Winooski River, Winooski Valley Park District, and the City of Winooski, will host the inaugural Winooski Pedal and Paddle, a combination cycling and paddling event that is sure to be fun for the whole family!

Participants will travel through some of the most scenic areas of the Valley on the 7-mile loop course connecting the cities of Burlington and Winooski – 4 mile bike from Ethan Allen Homestead through the Intervale, and 3 mile paddle from Salmon Hole back to the Homestead. Whether you’re looking for a workout or a laid-back adventure for you and the kids, this community event will serve as a fun Sunday outing. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy music, games, and educational programs at the Homestead after you finish the course.

Registration fees are: $20 (ages 17 & up); $12 (ages 10 to 16); free under 10. All proceeds go to protect and restore the Winooski River watershed. For more information and to register visit www.winooskirec.com. For questions call or e-mail Parks & Rec Manager at (802) 777-1621, [email protected]. We also need volunteers to make this a successful event! For informaiton on volunteering, visit the Friends of the Winooski River’s event page at http://www.winooskiriver.org/winooski-pedal-and-paddle.php. The event is sponsored by the Intervale Center, Magic Hat Brewing Company, and Ben and Jerry’s.