Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District completed stream buffer restoration projects

News Release — Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District

June 19, 2017

Contact:

Corrina Parnapy

(802) 778-3178

[email protected]

RE: Winooski NRCD completed stream buffer restoration projects on four acres in spring 2017.

Berlin, VT – The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District (WNRCD) received funding in 2017 to support ongoing river restoration projects in the Lake Champlain Basin from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VTDEC) Ecosystem Restoration Program.

Funding has furthered the commitment and ability of the WNRCD to work with landowners to plant beneficial native trees and shrubs along river corridors that will reduce phosphorus and sediment loading that can impact local waterways and Lake Champlain. In spring 2017 a total of four acres of riparian buffer along Browns River, Lewis Creek, Huntington River and Winooski River were restored.

Riparian areas along streams protect water quality by filtering out pollutants and excessive nutrients such as phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment. In addition riparian buffers help to stabilize stream banks, which can prevent the loss of land through erosion. Forested riparian buffers improve habitat for fish, birds, and other wildlife by keeping water temperatures cool and providing important forage and cover.

The WNRCD riparian buffer restoration program is modeled after the Lamoille Conservation District’s Trees for Streams program, dating back to 1999’s. In addition to the landowners, DEC and volunteers, the WNRCD partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Partners for Fish and Wildlife program. The Partners program began in 1990 and assists cooperating landowners to restore and protect fish and wildlife habitat on their property.

The WNRCD continues to seek landowners interested in installing riparian buffers on their property. Anyone interested in learning more about the WNRCD habitat protection, and restoration programs can visit: www.winooskinrcd.org or email: [email protected] for more information.

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District is one of 14 conservation districts throughout Vermont. It encompasses all of Chittenden and Washington County as well as parts of Orange County (Orange, Williamstown and Washington). The district relies on grants and individual donations to complete its conservation work. The WNRCD focuses its resources on completing conservation projects within the areas of agricultural assistance, forestland enhancement, urban conservation and watershed stewardship.