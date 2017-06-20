Vermont clean energy industry continues strong job growth

News Release — Clean Energy Development Fund and Public Service Department

June 19, 2017

Contact:

Andrew Perchlik

(802)-828-4017

[email protected]

Montpelier – The number of Vermonters working in the clean energy sector increased by 1,366 since last year, a 29 percent increase since 2013. A steady increase in the clean energy job market is detailed in the 2017 Clean Energy Industry Report released today the Clean Energy Development Fund (CEDF). The report states that there are over 19,000 Vermonters employed in clean energy, 12,000 of which are full time jobs. With one in every 16 workers – or about six percent of the State’s workforce – now part of the clean energy economy, Vermont has the highest number of per capita clean energy workers of any U.S. state.

“It is always encouraging to see new jobs created in Vermont, and the clean energy industry continues to be an important contributor to our job market and economy,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Growth in this innovative industry also demonstrates why it’s so important to rebuild and train our workforce to support 21st century jobs for these businesses and other industries across the state – something my Administration is continuing to focus on.”

This is the fourth year the CEDF and Public Service Department has published a report of Vermont’s clean energy workforce, and the trend is clear: Clean energy jobs are a growing and are a significant part of Vermont’s economy. Clean energy includes electrical and thermal energy efficiency, clean transportation, all forms of renewable energy, as well as work to modernize the electrical grid to be able to distribute larger amounts of renewable energy.

“This report shows the promise of a diversified clean energy industry in Vermont” said Andrew Perchlik, Director of the CEDF. Perchlik continued “We see further growth potential in our local wood heating sector, both for jobs directly connected to heating with wood chips and pellets, but also in support of the entire forest products sector that is vital to Vermont.”

Commenting on the report Public Service Department Commissioner June Tierney said, “I’m pleased to see this sector of our economy thriving with numerous clean energy businesses employing so many Vermonters.” Vermont now has 3,751 clean energy establishments, nearly double the total reported in the 2015 report.

The PSD’s Clean Energy Development Fund commissioned BW Research Partnership to conduct this fourth year study of the clean energy sector of the Vermont workforce. The full report can be found on the PSD’s web site at:

http://publicservice.vermont.gov/sites/dps/files/documents/Renewable_Energy/CEDF/Reports/VCEI%20Report%202017.pdf

Data for this year’s report is derived from the comprehensive BW Research Partnership Energy Employment Index (EEI). The Index is the result of a rigorous survey effort of traditional and clean energy establishments across all 50 states, based in part on the methodology refined during prior Vermont Clean Energy Industry Reports.