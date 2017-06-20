Statement on Health Insurance Negotiations and FY 2018 Budgets

News Release — Vermont School Boards Association and Vermont Superintendents Association

June 20, 2017

Contact:

Nicole Mace

(802) 363-7777

Jeffrey Francis

(802) 229-5834

In January, Governor Scott proposed a set of budget initiatives intended to significantly stem the increase in K-12 spending in order to resolve General Fund budget gaps and direct new funds to higher education and child care. The VSBA and VSA strongly opposed the proposals because they had the potential to seriously undermine the quality of our public education system and disrupt the local budgeting process.

After the Governor’s budget address, our Associations established a working group in order to develop policy recommendations for cost containment that protect education quality. The Associations had concerns that any of the Governor’s proposals might gain traction unless there were other alternatives on the table to consider. In February, the boards of the two Associations adopted a slate of five recommendations to address K-

12 costs and shared them with the General Assembly and Governor’s office. One of those recommendations included statewide health care negotiations.

Since the beginning of this session, our Associations have expressed an interest in working collaboratively with the General Assembly and the Governor to take responsible steps to contain K-12 costs while preserving education quality.

Unfortunately, the perspectives of local officials have not been sought in the current closed-door negotiations between General Assembly and the Scott Administration.

The fact that school officials have been kept out of these deliberations does not bode well. Our Associations believe the following elements must be part of the final outcome:

1. The 2018 fiscal year begins in 10 days. FY 2018 contracts with employees and vendors have been signed. School districts are unable to respond to arbitrary mechanisms that reduce FY 2018 payments to districts from the state. Any solution to the impasse over teacher’s health insurance negotiations should not impact FY 2018 budgets, but should apply to FY 2019 and beyond.

2. A school employee health insurance commission should be established to make recommendations regarding the best approach to negotiate health insurance with school employees in the future, with recommendations to be delivered to the General Assembly in January of 2018.

3. Collective bargaining agreements should be limited to two years so that the issue may be reexamined next legislative session.

4. Statewide residential and non-residential rates should be set at the level recommended by the Tax Commissioner in the December 1 letter. The state should not use $35 million in one-time money to lower property taxes in FY 2018. This is bad fiscal policy, and places taxpayers in a very difficult position for FY 2019. Unless school districts are able to reduce FY 2019 expenditures by $35 million, property tax payers could face a substantial rate increase next year.

5. A K-12 cost containment commission should be established to examine all of the recommendations put forth by the VSBA and VSA and any other proposals from interested parties, with recommendations to be delivered to the General Assembly in October of 2017.

“Vermont’s education system depends on a partnership between state and local officials,” said Nicole Mace, Executive Director of the Vermont School Boards Association. “Any solution must respect the role that local officials play in overseeing the education system.”

“Vermont’s local school leaders take the challenge of affordability and protecting vulnerable populations very seriously. In order to accomplish those goals, we must find new ways to do business. That was our intention from the outset of this legislative session – we sincerely hope that this opportunity is not lost.” stated Jeff Francis, Executive Director for the Vermont Superintendents Association.